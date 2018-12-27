As we gathered to worship the Sunday before Christmas at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Mitchell and Abby Lett were both celebrating birthdays, as well as, Norma Smith. Special prayers for the David Munoz family, Donna Carter, the Diana Afuvai family, Jimmy Jarvis, Kevin Sherman, Don Chaney's brother, Wayne Johnson and Skip.

Linda Abercrombie gave the devotional from 1 Corinthians 13 as she talked about decorating and cooking for Christmas, but if you do it and don't show love, it is only decorating and cooking. Linda also presented our pastor, Brother Mark and Shelley, with a Christmas gift from our church family.

Carols of the season included, "Joy to the World" and "The First Noel," led by Karen Stroud.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing and he and Rick Lett served as offering attendants.

We were then blessed with a wonderful Christmas play under the direction of Terry Lett, "Jesus, the Never-Ending Story." It was based on a true story about the real meaning of Christmas and sharing God's message with members of the congregation portraying the characters in the play. We presented flowers to Terry in appreciation for all of her work on the play.

Brother Mark gave a short message and told us that Christmas should be about peace, joy and good will to men with scripture reference from Luke 2. Brother Mark told us, "Don't let the world get involved. That's when Christmas becomes stressful and hectic with high emotion. Jesus' gift to us is peace on earth, joy, good tidings and good will to men. As a Christian, share it and pass it on. Jesus came to declare war on earth's sins and to forgive us of ours. The reason for Christmas is all about Jesus. It is His birthday."

Our closing hymn was "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction. Bags of Christmas treats were given to everyone as they left the service.

We invite you to begin the new year in worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Next week's sermon will focus on "Doing the Right Thing," The following week will be "The One," and the third week's message in the new year will be "The Battle Isn't the War." Mill Creek Baptist Church wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas and Christ's blessings this season and throughout the year.

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m., and everyone is invited. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90 on upper Mill Creek Road.

Religion on 12/27/2018