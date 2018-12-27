Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Back To Basics Founder Robin Killion leads a group activity during a recent meeting in Anderson. The group was founded 10 years ago after an ice storm. Neighbors felt the need to learn from each other, help each other and establish networks of friendship.

Robin Killion is a champion for people. From assisting children in wheelchairs to bringing adults together for educational purposes, Killion is a cheerleader.

She says she's simply motivated to reach out to others.

"I just think it's a sense of responsibility," she said.

As she flits from one activity to another, she tries to uplift those around her.

Killion serves as founder of the McDonald County Back To Basics Community Group, operates her own massage therapy business, works part-time as a bus driver for special needs children and is a member of the singing group, Trilogy.

It's all these activities that help this great-grandmother of two bring positivity to others.

She believes her endurance and fitness come from "running from one thing to the next."

Prompting Change

Killion was born in Denver, Colo., and moved around a lot, thanks to her dad's naval career. The family eventually landed in St. Louis.

After high school, Killion attended Crowder College during the first year it was open. The next few years would entail marriage and having children. She and her family spent 30 years in nearby Wheaton.

In time, however, a life change prompted Killion to launch a new career. She was excited to take on a different challenge and leave administrative work behind.

"I wanted to help somebody," she said.

She felt drawn to massage therapy and began pursuing an education in that field while working full-time.

She graduated in 2003 and launched her own business, Mollycoddle Therapeutic Massage, based in Anderson.

By 2008, when the economy tanked, Killion lamented the state of the economy to her back-door neighbor.

He suggested she pick up a side job as a bus driver for the McDonald County School system. She signed on that day. Since then, she's been transporting some of the kids for years and watching them grow up.

"They're kind of my kids," she said. "They are like family."

In the meantime, her massage therapy business has continued to flourish and Killion builds muscle while helping children in wheelchairs, and helping others through massage therapy. She tries to eat well and passes along her wish for someone's better wellness through deep-tissue, Swedish and Orthopedic Massage.

She enjoys eliminating the pain.

What is so satisfying?

"It's awesome to help someone," she said. "A person came in who could barely walk, in a lot of pain. I helped that person feel better. It's a very good feeling."

Reaching Others

Killion's goal to reach others also has led her to start a highly-functioning group, meant to build networks of education, information and social platforms for all ages and cultures.

The group started a decade ago after an ice storm prompted neighbors to consider forming such a group on which they could all rely.

A list was created, based on people's particular skills and how they could serve others.

From there, talks, meetings and potlucks followed.

This year, in its 10th year, the group has featured an Indian Chieftess, a chef, beekeeper, winemaker and more.

The monthly meetings are free, featuring great potlucks.

When Killion first pulled together about 10 people to explore the idea for Back To Basics, the idea was to bring the community together.

"We want to foster unity," she said.

Killion brings a great deal of energy to the group she founded. Many others help set up for the meeting and provide help in the background. Killion, however, leads the meetings and provides cheer, positivity and affirmation that group members can learn from each other.

She eats "plant-based food" whenever she can, growing her own kale and other foods. She tries to initiate interest in related topics by asking guest speakers to provide information on a variety of subjects.

Between singing gigs and running her own business, Killion keeps a positive attitude and encourages others to explore, learn and help others.

The community in Anderson has been very welcoming, she says. After moving there, she met "lots of wonderful people and friends."

Now, she tries to pass along that same friendship.

She's motivated to help others because she knows how rewarding a spark of change can be.

"I am lucky and blessed."

