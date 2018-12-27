Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- Dec. 28

The Stella Senior Center New Year's Dinner And Dance will be held Friday night, Dec. 28, at the Stella Senior Center in Stella. A potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. The Timberline Country Band will play for a cover charge of $4. All are invited to Stella to celebrate the last Friday night of 2018. Food is available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 for more information.

McDonald County Youth Wrestling -- Dec. 29

The McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club hopes many will show up and support the team in its hosting of the "2018 Battle of the EVE" youth wrestling tournament to be held at McDonald County High School. The start time is 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Directed by Larry Zehring, it performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. For more information, call 479-715-6154 or view its website at www.WomensChorusBV.com.

Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, Ark. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (Highway 279), in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

