This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 8
Ricky Lynn Delaughder, 38, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit
William Ray Kirkpatrick, 51, Pineville, DWI - alcohol
Jason Eugene Potter, 41, Southwest City, statutory sodomy
Dec. 9
Regina Faye Kissel, 53, Anderson, shoplifting
Eric Jacob Luttrell, 26, Lanagan, assault, property damage and disorderly conduct
Dec. 10
Johnathen Christopher Baker, 46, Purdy, Mo., passing bad check
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Jane, theft/stealing
Daniel Guevara, 39, no address given, illegal re-entry and sexual abuse
Terry Don Willis, 56, Monett, passing bad check
Dec. 12
Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 39, Anderson, removal of manufacturer's number/motor number/other distinguishing number from motor vehicle, hindering prosecution of a felony and interfering with arrest for a felony
Belinda Lynn Schaffer, 44, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Ricky Lee Tanney, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Kyle A. Walker, 27, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI - alcohol
Dec. 13
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 36, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, arson and theft/stealing
Dec. 14
Jody Dean Gorman, 46, Anderson, DWI - alcohol
Robert James Jackson, 35, Noel, assault and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Richard Dean Miller, 46, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended
Keenan Patrick Page, 31, Joplin, theft/stealing
Dec. 15
Arthur Thomas Shafer, 24, Anderson, defective equipment
Joseph Smalley, 30, Wabasha, Minn., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
