This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 8

Ricky Lynn Delaughder, 38, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit

William Ray Kirkpatrick, 51, Pineville, DWI - alcohol

Jason Eugene Potter, 41, Southwest City, statutory sodomy

Dec. 9

Regina Faye Kissel, 53, Anderson, shoplifting

Eric Jacob Luttrell, 26, Lanagan, assault, property damage and disorderly conduct

Dec. 10

Johnathen Christopher Baker, 46, Purdy, Mo., passing bad check

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Jane, theft/stealing

Daniel Guevara, 39, no address given, illegal re-entry and sexual abuse

Terry Don Willis, 56, Monett, passing bad check

Dec. 12

Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 39, Anderson, removal of manufacturer's number/motor number/other distinguishing number from motor vehicle, hindering prosecution of a felony and interfering with arrest for a felony

Belinda Lynn Schaffer, 44, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Ricky Lee Tanney, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kyle A. Walker, 27, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI - alcohol

Dec. 13

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 36, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, arson and theft/stealing

Dec. 14

Jody Dean Gorman, 46, Anderson, DWI - alcohol

Robert James Jackson, 35, Noel, assault and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Richard Dean Miller, 46, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

Keenan Patrick Page, 31, Joplin, theft/stealing

Dec. 15

Arthur Thomas Shafer, 24, Anderson, defective equipment

Joseph Smalley, 30, Wabasha, Minn., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

