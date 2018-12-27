Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press A singing group from Myanmar entertained members of the Back To Basics group during a recent meeting. The monthly meetings feature a potluck, guest speaker and entertainment and are open to the public. The group meets at New Mac Electric in Anderson.

McDonald County Back To Basics members have a hard time figuring out what they like best about the group.

Some say it's the potlucks, some say the interesting guest speakers. Whatever their particular interest, members keep coming back. Some have been attending faithfully for 10 years.

The group was launched a decade ago after an ice storm prompted neighbors to come up with a way to help others. Founder Robin Killion said she called several people to help form a "good community group."

"We wanted the group to provide resources for people in bad times and good times," she said.

The group meets monthly, featuring entertainment, a guest speaker, a potluck and more. Members pick up good tips from making wine to beekeeping to learning from chefs and hearing from an Indian Chieftess. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at New Mac Electric in Anderson.

Sue Willmann, part of the group's planning committee board, says the grassroots group offers a "huge variety" of speakers who provide interesting information on a "different array" of topics.

She said the area features "hidden talent and knowledge" about many subjects.

The potlucks are great and events are free.

"We have awesome members," she said. "Very, very, very good people," she said, smiling.

Ten-year member Carol Sampson echoes her sentiments. Sampson, who also serves on the planning committee, says she's been a part ever since the group got started. "I heard about it and thought, 'That's right down my alley.'"

Sampson enjoys learning new things, enjoys the food and people who come to share.

"I just love it," she said.

Paul Rowse, a five-year member, has his own segment of the monthly meetings. During his "Home Grown," Rowse offers a 5- to 10-minute feature of interesting and humorous information.

Rowse, who says he "dabbles in a lot of stuff," has provided information about ellipses, astronomy and how to make soap.

Peggy Wooden, a 10-year member, said speakers have offered information about training dogs for veterans, gardening and keeping chickens.

Sometimes folks from other countries provide entertainment, and Wooden enjoys learning about different cultures.

Group members also bring donations of canned goods for the Crosslines food pantry.

Killon hopes the group will continue to grow in the next decade, bringing in younger people and more ethnic groups.

The group's camaraderie keeps members coming back -- and will hopefully attract future members as well.

"You have nothing to lose and everything to gain," Killion said. "It's great food and it's always fun."

For more information, call 417-845-0170.

