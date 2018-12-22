The McDonald County Courthouse community will hold a retirement party for departing elected officials at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, in the Division 1 Courtroom of the courthouse.

Presiding Commissioner Keith Lindquist, Treasurer Joye Helm, Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska and Presiding Judge Timothy Perigo will be celebrated at the event. The public is encouraged to attend.

Each of the title-holders has many years of knowledge acquired working in the court system. Lindquist has served as a commissioner for 8 years. Helm has served in the courthouse for 27 years. Mikeska has served 22 years with the McDonald County courts and 10 years with the Newton County courts prior to that. Perigo has served 28 years as a McDonald County judge and five years as a judge in Newton County prior to that.

