McDonald County Youth Wrestling results from last weekend's Neosho Battle for the Belt tournament held Saturday, Dec. 15, in Neosho:

6U 60-65 pounds

Chandler Moffett, fifth place

8U 45 pounds

Prestin Legrand, second place

8U 60 pounds

Bronx Martin, DNP

8U 60 pounds

Paxton Legrand, fourth place

8U 65 pounds

Christian Benhumea, second place

8U 75 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, first place (Champion)

10U 65 pounds

Christian Benhumea, fifth place

10U 65 pounds

Kemper Englert, DNP

10U 80 pounds

Riley Cooper, DNP

10U 85 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)

10U 90 pounds

Sam Pacheco, second place

12U 60-65 pounds

Tanner Burton, fourth place

12U 80 pounds

Jette Akins, DNP

12U 80 pounds

Ryder Martin, third place

12U 85 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, third place

12U 105 pounds

Gunner Cooper, DNP

12U 130 pounds

Trey Hardin, second place

14U 90-95 pounds

Triston Burton, DNP

14U 115-120 pounds

Cross Spencer, DNP

14U 125-130 pounds

David Bartholomew, DNP

14U 125-130 pounds

Levi Smith, second place

14U 135-140 pounds

Colter Vick, third place

14U 175-190 pounds

Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)

Neosho Novice Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 16:

6U 45 pounds

Noah Abernathy, third place

6U 55 pounds

Finnley O`Brien, first place (Champion)

8U 50 pounds

Shawn Farmer, third place

8U 65 pounds

Madden Clark, fourth place

8U 65 pounds

Jake O`Brien, first place (Champion)

8U 85 pounds

Morgan Shorter, third place

8U 90-100 pounds

Zane Burrows, second place

10U 60-65 pounds

Camden Ball, fourth place

10U 60-65 pounds

Joseph (JW) Riley, second place

10U 70 pounds

Adam Bogart, fourth place

10U 95-100 pounds

Alyssa Jackson, third place

10U 120 pounds

Andrew Bogart, third place

12U 80 pounds

Dominic Cervantes, first place (Champion)

12U 95-100 pounds

Ayden Ball, first place (Champion)

12U 105-110 pounds

Gunner Cooper, first place (Champion)

12U 115 pounds

JT Clemons, second place

12U 140-150 pounds

Alex Bogart, first place (Champion)

Sports on 12/20/2018