McDonald County Youth Wrestling results from last weekend's Neosho Battle for the Belt tournament held Saturday, Dec. 15, in Neosho:
6U 60-65 pounds
Chandler Moffett, fifth place
8U 45 pounds
Prestin Legrand, second place
8U 60 pounds
Bronx Martin, DNP
8U 60 pounds
Paxton Legrand, fourth place
8U 65 pounds
Christian Benhumea, second place
8U 75 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, first place (Champion)
10U 65 pounds
Christian Benhumea, fifth place
10U 65 pounds
Kemper Englert, DNP
10U 80 pounds
Riley Cooper, DNP
10U 85 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)
10U 90 pounds
Sam Pacheco, second place
12U 60-65 pounds
Tanner Burton, fourth place
12U 80 pounds
Jette Akins, DNP
12U 80 pounds
Ryder Martin, third place
12U 85 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, third place
12U 105 pounds
Gunner Cooper, DNP
12U 130 pounds
Trey Hardin, second place
14U 90-95 pounds
Triston Burton, DNP
14U 115-120 pounds
Cross Spencer, DNP
14U 125-130 pounds
David Bartholomew, DNP
14U 125-130 pounds
Levi Smith, second place
14U 135-140 pounds
Colter Vick, third place
14U 175-190 pounds
Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)
Neosho Novice Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 16:
6U 45 pounds
Noah Abernathy, third place
6U 55 pounds
Finnley O`Brien, first place (Champion)
8U 50 pounds
Shawn Farmer, third place
8U 65 pounds
Madden Clark, fourth place
8U 65 pounds
Jake O`Brien, first place (Champion)
8U 85 pounds
Morgan Shorter, third place
8U 90-100 pounds
Zane Burrows, second place
10U 60-65 pounds
Camden Ball, fourth place
10U 60-65 pounds
Joseph (JW) Riley, second place
10U 70 pounds
Adam Bogart, fourth place
10U 95-100 pounds
Alyssa Jackson, third place
10U 120 pounds
Andrew Bogart, third place
12U 80 pounds
Dominic Cervantes, first place (Champion)
12U 95-100 pounds
Ayden Ball, first place (Champion)
12U 105-110 pounds
Gunner Cooper, first place (Champion)
12U 115 pounds
JT Clemons, second place
12U 140-150 pounds
Alex Bogart, first place (Champion)
