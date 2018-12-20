William E. Hale

Aug. 1, 1942

Dec. 15, 2018

William E. "Bill" Hale, 76, of Tiff City, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Baltimore, Md., to Harvey and Mabel Hale. He moved with his family to Florida in 1955. For the last 30 years, he has resided in Tiff City where he owned and operated Whippoorwill Camp Ground and Body Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pam Hale; and a sister, Alice Corbin.

Survivors include two brothers, Harvey Hale Jr. (Mary) of Eustis, Fla., and Gary Hale (Sandy) of Leesburg, Fla.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Walter William Proctor

Jan. 14, 1961

Dec. 14, 2018

Walter William Proctor, 57, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 14,2018, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Jan. 14,1961, in Chicago, Ill., to Daniel Warren and Margaret Eva (Boettcher) Proctor. He had lived many years in Chicago before moving to Goodman in 2007. He enjoyed cartoon art, playing darts and jewelry.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Matthews (Johnathan) of Goodman; girlfriend, Laura Chaparro; brother, Daniel W. Proctor Sr. of Galesburg, Ill.; sister, Marge Daniels of Louisiana; and four grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Goodman, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Marie Whaley

Feb. 8, 1940

Dec. 13, 2018

Helen Marie Whaley, 78, of Neosho, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, surrounded by her family and devoted Medicalodges of Neosho nursing staff.

She was born Feb. 8,1940, in Seneca, Mo., to Tommie and Nellie (Brown) Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Henry "Bunny" Whaley; granddaughter, Natalie Eads; and her parents.

Survivors include her children, Angela Eads of Bentonville Ark., Sue Ann and Robert Stokes of Anderson, Mo., Wayne and Virginia Whaley of Anderson; and five grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, with son-in-law, Robert Stokes officiating.

Interment was at Gallemore/Sparlin Cemetery in Racine, Mo.

Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 12/20/2018