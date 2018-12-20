RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Twyla Smythia of Webb City helps pack Christmas bags for homebound seniors at the Noel Senior Center on Monday.

A group of volunteers gathered Monday at the Noel Senior Center to pack Christmas bags for senior citizens.

It has become an annual tradition, according to Louine Gardner, executive director of the center.

"We've done this for the last 10 years. It's delivered to all our home-bound people. What we've got is from donations and other things we need the board buys," she said.

Volunteers were filling 100 bags. Each bag gets a bag of fruit and candy, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, Little Debbie snacks, socks and more.

Little Debbie donated snacks. Buddy Adair donated candy, Gardner said. Also, the Noel Methodist Church and the Ozarks Community Hospital Noel Clinic brought items.

"It's just the generosity of everybody," she said.

"The thing about the sacks," she continued, "For some of our homebound, what we give to them is what they get for Christmas. We have several homebound that don't have anyone to do for them."

Nan Parish of Wyandotte, Okla., was among those volunteering. She was opening sacks as part of an assembly line.

"It feels wonderful to be a blessing to someone else," she said, noting she is pushing herself through Christmas because she lost her husband this year, so she is keeping busy. She found out about the volunteer opportunity because she goes to church with Gardner.

Linda Jefferson of Anderson is on the senior board and helps out with all the activities the center has.

"This, to me, is one of the most worthwhile things I have ever done," she said. "The seniors in our country are so neglected. They should be honored and they're struggling just to survive. I'm happy to do anything I can to help. There are seniors who, the only good meal they get every day is right here. It's sad. I think this is just awesome."

Frank Williams of Splitlog was volunteering alongside his wife, daughter and grandson.

"We try to do whatever we can," he said. "Whatever (Gardner) wants we try to do. Even during the year, not just one day."

Carolyn Williams of Splitlog was busy putting peanut butter and jelly in bags.

"It's good. I like it," she said of the volunteer opportunity. "It's good to give back however we can."

Twyla Smythia of Webb City was putting Little Debbies and snack crackers in bags.

"It's actually an honor," she said. It's good to be able to give back to the community for the elderly. I'm just glad we can help."

The Noel Senior Center serves lunch to seniors Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

