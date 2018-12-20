RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jesus Ocampo pins Grove's Marco Gonzales' head to the mat before pinning his shoulders later on in the match during the Mustangs' 62-18 loss on Dec. 13 at Grove High School.

McDonald County won three matches by pin, but Grove won six by pin, three by forfeit and two by decision to claim a 62-18 win on Dec. 13 at Grove High School.

Grove built a 15-0 lead on a forfeit, a decision and a pin before McDonald County's Oscar Ortiz got the Mustangs on the scoreboard by pinning Austin George midway through the second period.

Ortiz led 15-1 at the end of the first period before pinning George in the second.

Grove bounced back with a pin at 132 pounds, a 17-1 decision at 138 pounds and a pin at 145 pounds before Jack Teague got McDonald County's second win of the night.

Teague took just a minute and a half to pin Wesley Downing to cut Grove's lead to 32-12.

A forfeit and a pin for Grove put the Ridgerunners' up 44-12 going into the 182 round match.

McDonald County's Jesus Ocampo trailed 4-2 after the first period but rebounded to pin Grove's Marco Gonzales 36 seconds into the second period.

McDonald County forfeited at 195 points before dropping the final two matches by pins.

McDonald County's next action is the Kinloch Classic on Dec. 28-29 at Parkview High School in Springfield.

Sports on 12/20/2018