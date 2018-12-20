- Southwest City

• First Grade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 100,000 Pokemon cards and 1,000 puppies.

Your friend, Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a puppy and some more dolls and hors.

Your friend, Hagen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like drums. How are the elves doing? Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Miguel

Dear Santa,

I want Spiderman.

Your friend, Antony

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas, I would like squishys.

Your friend, Arabella Hope Sands

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. I would like a unicorn, my dog bac home and squishys and L.O.L. thangs.

Your friend, Addy

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a Barbie house.

Your friend, Kassidy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I woulb like a L.O.L. doll and coloring book and a squishys slime.

Your friend, Victoria

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like Minnie Mouse.

Your friend, Kimberly

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a L.O.L. set. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Sher

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I want a dog. I want him to be black and white.

Your friend, Fernando

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a cat.

Your friend, Jesler

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like crayons.

Your friend, Delfino

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a 3-wheeler.

Your friend, Weston

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a puppy. Please. How are the elves doing? Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Dylan

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. For Christmas I would like a ball.

Your friend, Jesse

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 100 Pokemon cards, 105 balls, and 235 dogs and birds.

Your friend, Gage

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good. For Christmas I would like a bog.

Your friend, Lucero Jamaica

Dear Santa,

I wish you Christmas Menry deer yedy.

Your friend, Yobanny Torres

Dear Santa,

I hope your deer ar okay and u kan hav a gd year.

Your friend, Christina

Dear Santa,

I hop you hav a vare Christmas.

Your friend, Luis

Dear Santa,

I hop you have a good Christmas year.

Your friend, Danny

Dear Santa,

Wut I wont fur Crismis is hot wels and penda. That is all.

Your friend, John

Dear Santa,

I ben good. You have a wondrful Christmus.

Your friend, Dayana

Dear Santa,

Do you have a Christm chree u

Your friend, Ashley

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Chritmas year.

Your friend, Gael

Dear Santa,

I wanted for Christmas heelies. I love you Santa.

Your friend, Kash

• Second Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Crystal Rascon. I am eight years old. I live in Southwest city. This year I have been very nive. A few things I did that were nice are, I was nice to my friends Mariliz, Addison. Ashely and Allison. I was also nice to my teacher. If your not too busy here is my wish list. I actually don't want anything for Christmas. Also I don't need anything for Christmas Santa. You could give it to the por people. I'm fine with everything I have. Thank you Santa, for all that you do! I hope that someone is nice to you!

Love, Crystal Rascon

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonathan. Santa how are you? For Christmas I want a phone and I hope you there safe.

Love, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

I want to help you and the elf's. I want a L.O.L. doll because my brother is sick. I can play with my sister.

Love, Mariah

Dear Santa,

I wut a fake dogs because they are so cute because I wut to have one because I just so cute and I love Santa because he is my favorite and the elfs.

Love, Navi

Dear Santa,

I need a rope and a horse to rope a cow at my Grandpa house. In I hope that everyone haves a good Christmas.

Love, Quaid

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a fit bit. I want it because I want a watch that tells the wether and tells time.

Love, Addison Price

Dear Santa,

I am 8 an I'm Retlaw an I want a xbox. Yuo are the best I love Santa.

Love, Retlaw

Dear Santa,

I would like if you get a xbox for my brothers. For me I want fifty buck.

Love, Colten

Dear Santa,

I want a four weleer because I can help dad. And a helmet and a toy trator and hourse and a bb gun.

Love, Carter Lee Huston

Dear Santa,

I just want to have a nice trampoline. Tell Mrs. Claus that I love her and I love you.

Love, Morgan

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and slime and bag full of candy and I love you.

Love, Camila

Dear Santa,

I need a per uv glasses.

Love, Garrett Wolf

Dear Santa,

On Christmas I want a hatchamole but a dig one like a nice one but tail Mrs. Clause I love her so much and Santa too. I love you all with all my heart. I bin good. Tail Santa that.

Love, Genesis Padron

Dear Santa,

I want a Iphone X and I want a full of candy. Santa say yeet. I love Santa.

Love, Luis

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaya. I now Chrismis is not all abawt presents it's all abawt famile. If your not so bisy here's my wish list. I want my mom and dad to come home. I want Hachemels Hachy Babys. Some new klows.

Love, Kaya

Dear Santa,

I'm 8 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I'v been very nice. A few things I'v done that were nice are: letting other people play with my toys. Sharing and playing with other people. For Christmas I want a drone, a smart watch and a Playstashon 4. Thanks for all you do.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubrey and I want a rott puppy.

With love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Mariliz. I'm 7 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice. Ihad done a few nice things: I had woshed the close, clean the tabbel and cleand my room. I want some hatchials season 4, jewlry, word searches, some stufed animals and do you no why I should get these things because I'm nice and I'm responsible for my things. Thank you Santa for all that you do! I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Mariliz

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley. I am 7 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice and naught. A few thing I did that were nice and naughty are: juping on the coush and helping frends. If you're not too busy here is my wish list. I would love legose and a bike and a miny bike and a drte bike. Thank you Santa for all that you do. I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob. I am 7 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that are nice are clean my roob when I was told to. If you're not too busy here is my wish list. I would love a grombly. Thank you Santa for all that you do. I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace. I am 7 years old. I live in Southwest City Missre. This year I have been very nice. I yuds manrs. If you're not busy is my wish list. I woul dlive a mini bike. Thak you Santa for all that you do. I hope that someone is good to you too.

Wih love from, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashley Miranda. I am 8 years old. I live in Southwest Cety. This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are: I was nice to my frind. If you're not too busy here is my wish list. I would love a paer of shoes and a tablet. Thank you Santa for all that you do!

Your friend, Ashley M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie. I am 8 years old. I live in Southwest City. I'm in 2nd grade. This year I have been very nice. Here's a few things I did nice. Being respectful, raising my hand, doing my chores. If your not busy here's my wish list. A tablet with internet and with learning games. And two dollars. Finaly, a robe but a soft one. My size is 8 - 9. I want green and red stripes. And that's all. Thank you Santa, for all that you do! I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Grace

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison. I'm 8 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice and naughty. A few things I did that were nice and naughty are I was nice because I help my sister by cleaning her room. The things I did naughty was I was jumping arawnd all the cowches. If you're not too besy here is my wish list. I would love a Ifhone and a puppy. Thank you Santa, for all that you do! I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Allison

Dear Santa,

My name is Layla. I am 7 years old. I love in Southwest. This year I have been very nice. If you're not too busy here is my wish list. I would love a baby doll.

Your friend, Layla

Dear Santa,

My name is Emiliano. I am 7 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice because I help people up. I want a mini bike for Christmas.

Your friend, Emiliano

Dear Santa,

My name is Jasmine. I am 8 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were helping my frend, being rispectful. If your not too busy here is my wish list I would love Legos and slime.

From your frend, Jasmine

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton. I am 8 years old. I live in Southwest City. This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are helping my mom fold clos. If you're not too busy here is my wish list. I would love some Legos. Thank you Santa, for all that you do I hope. That someine is good to you too.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

My name is Alan. I'm eight years old. I live in Soutwest City. I'm working on being nice. If your not busy here is my wish list. I would like legos, sweater, pair of socks for my mom. I will leave you some milk and cookes.

With love, Alan

Dear Santa,

My name is Diego. I am eight years old. I live in Southwest City. I've been nice and naughty. But I'm practicing on not being naughty. A few things that I've been nice are listinig, being respectful, sharing, and helping people. If your not busy, I would like in my wish list, a lego car, a Cristmas sweater, a sled, a penguin with ice. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, Diego

Dear Santa,

My name is Angel. I am 7 years old. This year I've been good. A few thing I did good are: Help my mom clean. Give my dad a kit-kat. Give my last kit-kat to Erick. I live in Southwest City. In my wish list I want Thomas and Ace and boat in sea set. Thank you Santa for all that you do! I hope that someone is good to you too.

With love from, Angel

Dear Santa,

My nam is Ashley. I am 7. I am so so souree that I bin batee but I have bin nice to. The things I want is a barby plain little bakpaks and helowe cite exesorry. I liv in Soutwest City.

Love, Ashley

• Third Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you and everyone there doing? I would like art supplies dry erase markers and a American Girl doll. I think I should be on the nice list because I have been good (ish). One thing I will do this December is help my mom, teacher, dad and other people.

Truly yours, Maelee

Dear Santa,

I whant a Barbie house doll with a toy house that has a car, a baby doll that goes with a bottle. I whant a doll with a stroler and with a bottle, a back pack and her extra clothes. I want spakly sandals. I shold be on the nice list becuse I be nice to my mom. On december it will be mom moms dirthday so we will take her to the restarant.

Your frened, Jeyni

Dear Santa,

How long is your berd. I whant a robot, hed fans, a fan. I will help evry boty.

From, Zachary

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Barbie dream house, eight Barbies and and three LoL Big Surprise. My question for you is how do Mrs. Claus cookeis taste like. I want to be on the nice list because I trying to be positive always. Somthing I am going to do in december is I am trying to make presents for all of my classmates.

With joy, Arianna

Dear Santa,

I want a tablte, I want a eraser and a xbox 360 game. Santa how much money was the slegh? I should be on the nice list because I did all the chores.

Your friend, Pablo

Dear Santa, What I want for Chris-mas is a black drone, Call of Duty, block game something. I should be on the nice list because I take care of my dog, my family, my cat.

Your friend, Mia B.

Dear Santa,

How long is your brerd? For Christmas I what LoL Dolls, Pokemon cards and pens please, Santa. I should be on the nice list because I was nice to people. I am going to do a nice thing in December like cleaning the house and doing the laundry.

Love, Sherlyn

Dear Santa,

Today for Crismas I want a baby sister, Pokemon and night vison goggles. Why I shoud be on the nice list I have the three C's, Caring, Convidance and Cookies! One nice thing I'll do is help.

Your friend, Anthony

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board a Play Station 5 and Call of Duty Black Ops 4. I am on the nice list because I help my mom cook and clean. I will wash the car.

Your friend, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

Do you have eleves? Three things I whant is Gucci flip flops, Gucci jacket and Gucci pants. I know I have not bein good but I promise I will. One thing I do is make Mrs. Drake and Mrs. Owens a little Cristmas present.

From, Eliazar

Dear Santa,

How do you not get dirty. I want a unicorn decoratiation for my room. Unicorn hat and a unicorng stickers. I made a boy fill OK again. I wud make pepole fill good again.

From, Jaicee

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Google Home Mini and a bike. I should be on the nice list because I have been good all year long. I will work harder on my work.

Your friend, Robert

Dear Santa,

How long is your beard Santa? I like LoL dolls, blankes, ponemon card. How i get on the nice list? i will do my chorce evreyday. One thing I will help my mommy cook food evrey single day.

Love, Caly

Dear Santa,

How are you? What are you doing? What do you do when Christmas is over? Three things I want would be a Rubix cube. I also want Legos. One last thing would be any small toy. I should be on the nice list because I clean my room, clean up after dogs. In december I will give gifts.

Your friend, Jackston

- White Rock

• First Grade

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablit for Christmas. Please bring me a snow globe. I have been a really good boy.

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I would like a Apple phone for Christmas. Please bring me cats. I have been a good boy.

Love, Nehemiah

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitten for Christmas. Please bring me it. I have been a really good girl.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I would like a goat for Christmas. I have been a really good boy. Please bring me a goat.

Love, Kollin

Dear Santa,

I would like a LEGO set for Christmas. Please bring me a toy train set. I have been a really good boy.

Love, Walter

Dear Santa,

I would like a jewelry box for Christmas. Please bring me a desk. I have been a really good girl.

Love, Baylie

Dear Santa,

I would like a dog for Christmas. Please bring me a dog. I have been nice, kind, and polite. I have been a good boy.

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a haverboard? I want it to be pink. I will like a big drone. I will like two big unicones. I have been a good girl.

Love, Liliana

Dear Santa,

I would like a laege set for Christmas. Please bring me a buch of cars.

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I am so happy that it is amost Christmas. I want a big candy can. I want a pink robe like my Mama's robe. I want a Barie car. I want it pink pleas.

Love, Laney

Dear Santa,

I want a drt bike. I want a moknchl kar. I want a moknchl robot.

Love, Rylan

Dear Santa,

I wut a dinuslr end a a mostr trhuc end a modrsicl and a red ldegos is inuf.

Love, Briik

Dear Santa,

Thank you thank you thank you. Thank you for bringing pesents. You are nice.

Love, Richard.

Dear Santa,

Thank you thank you thank you! Thank you bringing us presets evry year. Here is two things I want for Christmas. I want a jagwirse hat and a jagwirse jursee.

Love, Dayce

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. You are my fravit Santa. You are like my frind Santa. You are the best Santa and I ho that you are my oley Santa. You are my best frind Santa. You are my Santa.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

You are so nise and thegnec you for the toys i geose and I done.

Love, Tommy

Dear Santa,

You are the best one ever. I bileve in you. You are kind to me and wate I want for Christmas is a gotecort and a bay blad set and a geme thats a t. rex geme and a geme thats a moster truck geme.

Love, Regan*

(Back reads: I love you Sante. You are the best one ever Sante. I will give you a prasent to you. I love you. You are nice Sante.)

Dear Santa,

I whut lagos an mabe oso bay blad.

Love, Dawson

Dear Santa,

I can have r boxr.

Love, Achillies

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. It will be fun and it will be better. And I will get a car.

Love, Dayton

Dear Santa,

Santa plese plese let me have a toy dinoseer and I wanct vertrel reealadi glasis.

Love, Jon

Dear Santa,

I wont a big nif gun. I lso wont anuthr wun. Uthrs wish for both uv us. I am yor frind if yor ok with ite. Ad a intindo swich. Ad borbese grl.

Love, Mikael

Dear Santa,

I want Magoman nintindoe game and a loge marvl avenjrs two game.

Love, Dean

Dear Santa,

I wat a fish for Crismis. And I wat a stuft anuml skwl for Crismis. And I wat a stuff anuml elth.

Love, Maylei

Dear Santa,

You are so nise. I love you Santa. I am so aside fur Christmas. I like Christmas Day. I wut a mecenchower fooweler.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

What I whnt for Crismis is a new pupeye and doxe and for evereye onw to have a grate Crismis.

Love, Brayden

• Second Grade

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a chocolate rein-deer for Christmas? I used to have one. Thank you!

Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I would like a laptop for Christmas. Please bring me a laptop but you dont have too. I have been a good girl.

Love, Anberlyn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to have walkies. I would also like to have a tablet. Thank you for these presents! Slam.

Love, Gunner

Dear Santa,

I want a toy train with a track.

Love, Mark

Dear Santa,

Jo jo sewol stuf. A pink fegr elige. A fon with a Justin Bevr foncas. A stuff animal cats. A eff on a shelf.

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I wut a ton horse for I kan rinit an I wut fine ont it.

Love, Joselyn

Dear Santa,

I would licke a xaphore. I would gold fish. An yorn. And a a valin.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

Fegr elige. Cat stanmal. A eff on a shaf. Nike suas and Nike wuit bants. Hachamols.

Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I wete a urth 22. And a rolls on the butt of your shows. And I wete a soter thet hes seetc.

Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Nintino 3.d.s and a smart phone. Oh and a Mister C, can I have harry potters wand. Pleeeeeease.

Love, Brentn

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like walkie talkies. I would also like a computer. I would also like robotics!

Love, Daron

Dear Santa,

I want to ask for a bike and toys. A hat. A helmet.

Love, Skye

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a new x-box. I winnt have a girl deta. I hope you have a good time in the magic sleigh!

Love, David

Dear Santa,

I want some nerf guns. I would also like a big hugg dinasaur. I would like a big car. I can sit in and drive around. I would like minecraft and a tablet. Thank you.

Your friend, Calan

