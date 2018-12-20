Dear Santa

I hop yur elves are aweay I want a chraplen and a bik. I want a Pokemon cart. I want presnt and I want Olof. I want a blakt and a pilow I want Santa t kum t my I want Mier evingen to kum to my has. I want craz Art and a noduk and I ot a nabk.

Thank you.

Andres Rubi

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Santa I like your radir. can I have a wutch? and I need clothes and shoes and Bakpak and I need Book and need sum crayons and I need da pillow and I need a shiny nail polish and I need a bike and I need mittens and need smelly markers.

Love

Elisa Lopez

---

Dear Nicolas,

I am sorry becus my uncle wrecked. I want a car for the twins.

Isabel McLean

---

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want a cowe wooh. I want a Lexlori. I want sum Legos. I want a Biserel.

Love

Dario

---

Dear Santa

I wish Santa kums to mi house. I wot noc bacpac I need nocca clos. I want noo fan I ned nrng I want a heoa shac I won jacs

Love,

Bryan

---

Dear Santa North Pol,

I love you Santa,

I wanta ra boy woch. I want a rimot cholor. I want lechrekskadr. Marblegenius. Marble run super set. I want some Legos. I want a web blaster.

Thank you Santa.

---

Dear Santa,

I love yuor elves I love yuor reindeer Santa I. love yuor parents. I miss you Santa I love yuor mustach I wanta phone I want a LOL. I want toys.

Love

Alimay Tanny

---

Dear Santa,

You r nis to gif eve bore preset. I wil like a woch in Marble Genlis in a clothes in shoos in a blaket in a pilow hbobord Hot wel in a skoodr. mittins in a jakit Nrf Gun.

Luve

Deven Manuel

---

Dear Mrs. Claus,

I need shoes and clothes. I like your elves. I need books. I love Santa claus. I love Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Monet Sharp

---

Dear Santa

I would like a big batlrenu and a sqispax. and I need a brushanmt. I hoq I can cam vizt you.

Love,

Aubree Pearson

---

Der Santa

Santa gev press Marble Run Superset Genius I lode Christmas I want Santa to come see me. I want lots of presents. I like the trees and stars.

Love,

Daniel

---

Dear Santa

You are sopr niss for me. I want a LOL doll I want a fake reng. I want a fake bobre car I want a fake pupp I want a brbe dol I want a babe don I want a crayons I want a Ipad

thank you

Isabella Ledezma

---

Dear Santa,

I lik your reindeer. I lik presents. I want Xbox. I need smelly markers. I would lik golden shoes. I want Ipad.

Love

Sedkablu

---

Dear Santa,

you are nis your get eurgbooly san toys Santa north pole in elves to Santa get me the toys in read to Santa haf Sam toy of toys.

Love you

Isamhaan

---

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being nice to me. I want some candy for Christmas.

Love

Elcykillon

---

Dear Santa Claus,

I be nice to my sistr and mom and dad. I want a LOL i Spiy toy. I what sum shoos am clos. I want a Hacheml. I want a LOL house. I want a sofe earmuff. I want a iphone 6+ please. I want a tog dog. Cetton candy machine. I want a toy grol car.

Love

Karen

---

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I want slime because it make big babbles. I Also want a lol surprise toy. and I want a sock so has clothes earing and puppy. and kitten for christmas.

Love

Janet

---

Dear Santa Claus

Can i plees have a Xbox noe and icecrawim can i have a drum and a candey can i have a sluche maker and i need shoe and clothes and coat and sock and i wat paintset. Merry christmas santa claus! Love santa claus!

Love

Eli

---

Dear Santa,

I was nice this year. For Chrismas i really want a hatchemal egg because I want a sragan. I also want a Nintendo Switch so my sister won't play mine. I need a blanket so I don't get cold. I hope you get my stuff for Christmas!

Thank you

Joseph M.

---

Dear Santa Claus

I have been nice to my sister and brother for Christmas I want a Moj Moj Claw Mashin and Coten Candy Mushing and Ice Crem Mushing for Christmas.

Love

Shajia

---

Dear Santa Claus,

Can you geme a box uv legos be cus I am veve Kratune wen it kumw krate uv win it I cums legos and Kane i have a nrfaun be kus you no win it cus withe i like wors and can i have a ipad cus I like to bing suf on it and Kand I have a woch ilikeit ihelt you have

Love

Corben

---

Dear Mr. Santa,

I have been nice. I want chocolate kisses. I want roller shoes. I need a soft fake puppy. Thank you and merry Christmas.

Love

Shakira

---

Dear Santa Claus

I want a drown and a big LOL huos and a LOL and a slim maer and a candey because I ben nice this year and I love Christmis. Need close momey and shoes and books. Want Legos.

Love

Alicia

---

Dear Mr. Santa Claus

My name is Jostin. I want too $ because I really want the coten candy maker and I walso really want the iPhone 7+ for I can play games and I need Baby clothes I need for my Baby.

Love

Jostin

---

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll. Also I want the dig LOL doll I need a lot of dresses. I need them because I cling dady room. also I cling my momy room.

Love

Fardowsa

---

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been really good this year for Christmas. I wat a new snake and new lagoz. I wat a hapy teacher. I wat a new iPad. I wat a new rgania chair. I wat a new XBox.

Shiften

---

Dear Santa,

I realy want a lol house because I play by my selfe and a tablit for me and only my. and I alwo would like baby clothes for my new bady broher and I've been a good girl this year.

love

lilyana

---

Dear Santa

I really want tv and a IPhone 7+ and WiFi and I want a hububord. and merry Chrimas.

Love

Moses

---

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year for Christmas I want a cotton caney machine and a IPhone 6+ I hope you have a good Christmas

Love

Mitagros

---

Dear Santa

My name is Moses and I want WiFi and 1000$ just to play fortnight and make my mom uan dad hapy and merry chrimis.

Love

Moses

---

Dear Santa

I have been really good this year. I want slime. I want a squishy. I need a jacket. Need socks. Thank you

Love to Santa

Genesis

---

Dear Santa

I have been nice this year. For Christma s I would like a LOL Suprises. I also want a bike. Swingset. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love

Kayla

---

Dear Santa

Hello Santa I have been a little naughty and nice but can you still give me toys? Can you give me a Lol Surprise, a wish me puppy and converses. Can you give me more presents than my sister because I always do everything and my sisters dad buys here everything now she has a lot of things and I dont.

Your friend

Brisa Cortes

---

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I would relly want num nums and a l.o.l supries because I was nice and I need clothes. because mine are old and a Doll.

Love

Lea

---

Dear Santa

I have been nice and naughty. and I chride my best to be good. I wat a xbx and a huverbrud.

Love

Ryzor

---

Dear Santa Clas,

I've been naughty at home buy I've been nice at school. First I want a L.o.L surprise dall house because I do not like my barbie house. Next, I want a L.o.L surprise under wrap dall because I've been dieing for it. Then I need a new backpack taht is a galixy backpack because my backpack has a big hole in it.

Your friend

Maya Ishmael

---

Dear Santa,

I have been relly nice and naughty this year, Santa you should bring me the presents because if my mom say sunthing I do it. I want a new dress, puppy and a coat I want those things because I clean the room. I really hope I get those things.

Love you Santa

Jenifer

---

Dear Santa

I have ben so nice. I want a bike, tablet, and we need a TV in our room. You are nice to everybody. I will leave you cookies. I like Jingles when you sent him.

Your friend,

Joshua

---

Dear Santa

I need a big truck caus im im riding it to school. I want a big truck to carry a nuthere big truck. I want a train caus i want to carry pasingrs.

You are nice

Your frend Jacob

---

Dear Santa

I have been nice but my brothrrs have been naughty. I have been good at school and wurked realy hard on my wok. For Chrismas I want a TV, Xbox, cloas, choos and Xbox cuntrolers.

Your friend

Aaran Ortega

---

Dear Santa

I have been nice all the time for Christmas, I want an L.o.L. and a hair spray L.o.L. The thing I really need is clothes. You should buy me those toys because I want to play with them. You should get me some clothes because some of my clothes don't fit me.

Your friend

Nicole

---

Dear Santa

I've been nice and naugrty. Can I have some thing that I need. I want money becaws I am like Mr Crab. I won a nintendo switch and I wont to be distructive with abls. The last thing I wont is my phone to get fixt becauws my phone hase a krack.

Your Frind

Bryan

---

Dear Santa

I been nice this year. Sometimes people make me mad because they do bad thinks to me and can I get all the Minecraft legos

Your friend

Eduardo

---

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice to you. I want a PS4. I also want xdox. I need PS4 and Xdox. I have a questen Have a nice Crasmise.

Logan

---

Derr Santa

This year I have been nice I want a LoL doll home and clos and lipstil and a Ipod? I want nickloran slime and for mi bruthr he want a SAmsung I need a cafte? I have a question mi question is do you need somesthing yes or no

yore friend

Wendy

---

Dear Santa

This year I have been nice! I want nicklodorin slime big set. I also want a mack up set. I need a colse gait. I have a question how do you go to all of the howes?

your friend

Kimberly

---

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I was been nice. For Christmas I would like an IPhone. I would also like a pet canarie. I need a robot cook. I have a question! do you like brownies. I want an iPhone because I never had a Phone before. I want a pet canarie because a never tamed any bird. I need a robot cook because they cookk faster than any cooker. Have a happy new year!

My friend,

Logan Barton

---

Dear Santa

This year, I have been nice. I want some LoL Dolls and some LoL pets. I want some Barbie houses. I want some Barbies. I want a Ipod. I want a makeup set. I need a flower coat. I need some flower unucorn puppy cat had band. Need money.

You friend

Lilly

---

Dear Santa

I want a Xbox please. and more moeny. I need a worm blancit. How do you eat so much cookies in one day?

I wish I was Santa

Your friend Jax

---

Dear Santa

This year I bin Good. I want a nicuden slam. I want a macup set. I need a new bed. I hav a question! How can you go to all the kids howes?!

Your Friend

Marlee

---

Dear Santa

This year I have Ben Nice I and want Legos. Minecraft. and bog man books. I need books. I have a question. bo you like red and wite

your frede

Danny

---

Dear Santa,

I want the rino otw fire. I want the bal blas. I need shrts. I was good. I will show you. I cleend the living room and I feed the chickns.

Your frind

Fred

---

Dear Santa

You can't expect for a kid to be nice all year long so ya! This year I want a PS4 and a newtendo this I need a heavy blankit I have a question how do you eat sooooo much cookies with out elf's eating them?????

your funy kid

Bella

---

Dear Santa Clause

This year I have been good. For Christmas I want legos because I never had some. I want art suplise because it is fun. I need a fire place because when I get back from school it is really cold.

your freind

Anthony

---

Dear Santa,

I want socks. I need a sweder. I want shortc. I want go the school David.

Love,

Lucas

---

Derr Setaclose

I love you. I want a hover board. I need a book thank you setaclose. I love you so much.

Love

Linner

---

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a hover board. Need a phone wear a soft jakit. Read Little Red Riding.

Love

Malika

---

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board please. I need food please. I wear dress. I read on David.

Love

Helma

---

Dear Santa,

I want a LoL ples. I want a Phone ples I want a shoes ples. I want a David book.

Love

Avery

---

Dear Santa

I want a Jeffy Puppets I need foob please. I wear dress please. I read Oh David.

Love,

Alice

---

Dear Santa,

I want a pupp. I need a gilass I need a greass I wold a priseass book to read.

Love

Alliyah

---

Dear Santa,

I wat a cat. I neet new sox. I am wat new to woar. I would like a little kitten book.

luv

Rianna

---

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dog. I need now socks. I need new under weeur to wear.

Love

Kensie

---

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy. I need a new shurt. I need a new cote to wear. I would like a frosty the snow man.

Love,

Ximena

---

Hi, My name is Eduardo. I am excited for Christmas!

I want cheetah. I need a backpack. I need mitens to wear. I want to read dog man.

Thank you!

Eduardo

---

Hi my name is Rosme. I am excited for Christmas!

I want a LOL doll. I need mitns. I need a jacid to wear.

Thank you!

Rosme

---

Hi my name is April. I am excited for Christmas!

I want hatchimals. I need cat I need jaget want to read cat hat

Thank you!

April

---

Hi my name is Zadie. I am xcited for Christmas!

I want Oril tigr. I need a brd I need hi hes to wear. I want to read Dingoes.

Thank you!

Zadie

---

Hi my name is Sven. I am excited for Christmas!

I want a ryan toy. I need soft pants. I need good pants to wear. I want to read is dog man.

Thank you!

Sven

---

Hi my name is Ariana. I am excited for Christmas!

I want a sckabl. I need a dress. I need a garkis. I need a now shrt. I want to read presses.

Thank you!

Ariana

---

Hi my name is Emily S. I am excited for Christmas!

I want a LoL Dolls. I need a jacit for Christmas. I need a dress. I want to read dog man.

Thank you!

Emily S.

---

Hi my name is Emily. I am exited for Chistmas!

I want a elf and a pomsio. I need a blanket. I need a elf close to wear. I want to read If you take a mouse to the movies.

Thank you!

Emily M.

---

Hi my name Eh Moo. I am excited for Christmas!

I want a map of flags. I need a blakecket. I need socks to wear. I want to read dog man.

Thank you!

Eh Moo

---

Dear Santa

I have bene chriying to be good. But I woold like a hoverbord plese and thacku. And and smol tranplen. And a wunse. And a pure of justiey clows. And a smrte woch. And that wil be ole fore now.

From

Khaylee

---

Dear Santa

I'm eight years old. I like a lot of things! I would like a watch' Lego's a camera my oun t.v.' clothes' shoes' toys' I wont a kyi' board a traysing board' my oun make up' my oun car' kittens' puppies and a camputer! I'v been realy crazy this year!

From

Maelee

---

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Can I pless have a baby sis? that is ciynd of all I want for now. P.S pless tell me how Mrs. Claus is dowing.

Love

Emmalee

---

Dear Santa

I would like a drum set, and a guitor, for Christmas because they sound fun to play on. I have two questions. How long have you been doing Christmas? So how long has Christmas been going on? Bye Santa thank you for reading m letter.

love

Caleb

---

Dere Santa

I bene vere good thes yere I wunt a ipad with a chager and a blad blade, 1,0000 dollrs, a ozzey, a chrone sate and a nref gune that is is by.

Love

Maddox

---

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year at least I think if I ahve I would like. A ginny fig, a hoody with Dead Pool, a rubicks cube, a tablet, a nintindo 3Ds, all eight movies of Harry Potter and two books.

From,

Weston

---

Dear Santa,

I think I have been good. I will leave cookies on a table. I hope you find them. Why do you make snow cold and crunchy? What is your favorite color? I want a baby doll set, a real unicorn, a big hatchimal egg and a tablet. Why do you leave presents under the tree? What does Mrs. Claus do all day? How do you get paint, wood, and any other stuff for Christmas presents? Thank you for reading!

From,

Leighton

---

Dear Santa

I am seven years old. I will leave cookies for you. This is all I would like this year. LOL, Barbies, hachamls, pet shops, slime, sqishies, hover bourd, tablet, water bloons. Thank you.

From,

Adrien

---

Dear Santa,

I have teyd being good fuar Christmas. I'm seven years old. My birthday is Febrary third on Friday. I woud like some lols toys please. I have a bruothr and siter. I woub like some lags. I have a little tree its green. I love Christmas a lot. My siter is nine my buothr is for.

From

Hadlea

---

Dear Santa

These are some thegse I whant for Chistmas. Lego Friends. Soushies. LOLs. Moj Moj Clawmushehe. Stuffed anumle wdllhis. Smat wdch. head phons. cosmo rodot.

Love

Emma

---

Dear Santa Claus

I riley wunt a hippapodamis and your toys, and a lot of toys and candy and more. and more I had try to be good riley good.

Love,

Brody

---

Dear Santa,

I am Sophie. I've been good this year. I am seven years old. For Christmas I wat a bench of LOL Dolls. and I wat Lego Friends and a wat a lot of squishies. and a new teddy baer,. and I wat a lot of makeup. I love you Santa.

Love

Sophie

---

Dear Sant Nick

I,ve tride to be as good as possibole. I am 8 years old. So you probbobly already no what I want because I have asked everyone for one. So even thow you allready I,ll just let you no again a big Hatchamal egg.

Love

Molly

---

Dear Santa,

I've been very good. I am 7 years old by the way do you see eveything? I want a nintindo car.

Love

DJ

---

Dear Santa,

I what a Haichimal, four Christmas and a Pik raeheos and a tadlit, four Christmas and a hutnrdern, and a mrmaed dorde, four Christmas,

Love

Shavaugh

---

Dear Santa,

I want a fidget cube because they are cool and fun. Anyone can tak it any where.

From

Fisher

---

Dear Santa,

I am ten years old and I am a girl. I hope you're feeling ok where you are. This Christmas I really want an Elf on the shelf. I need new clothes and my size is 10-12 but if they are 7-8 I have to give them to my sister like all my other 7-8's. You should get Mrs. Pike some sparkly cute shoes. I would like all of the Geronimo Stilton books because I llike reading his books. I hope you have a nice safe fly. I can't wait 'til you come on Christmas eve. Merry Christmas and happy New Year!

Love,

Aieshah

---

Dear Santa,

My name is Cheyanne and I'm ten years old. I can't wait for Chistmas. By the way, say happy birthday to Jesus!! All I want for Christmas is Playmobile, legos and Petshops. I don't really know what else at the moment, but I'll write another letter. Maybe doll stuff too. Some clothes that I want are some shirts and leggings. In clothes I wear size 8. I also need some jeans but not a lot. I read fiction books. I sorta like "Phoebe and Her Unicorn." You can also get Tori something! Maybe matching clothes! We started 12 days till Christmas today! Could you get my mom new shirts and my dad new socks and jeans? I hope Sparkle and Jolly are giving good reports. Have a very merry safe Christmas.

Love,

Cheyanne

P.S. Tell the elves I said thank you.

---

Dear Santa,

My name is Camren. I am 9 years old. For Christmas I want a hover board. I want a hover board because they are just cool to me. I think I need chokos/sandles size 5 because they are cute. I would like to wear new clothes size 14-16. I would like new clothes because I do not have very many new clothes. I would like to ready any Christmas book or chapter book. I would like those books because I want books that I like. I hope you fly safe! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Camren

---

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly and I'm 9 years old. I want a mini vacuum. I need a new pair of cow girl boots. I'm size six. Something I want to wear is new earings. I want to get a new book about all the reindeer. I like in Anderson and I go to Pineville School. When you were a kid, who got you presents? I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Molly

---

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Alexis and I am 10 years old. I want a unicorn baby for Christmas. I need socks. I wear size 2. I wear jackets so I would like jackets. My size is 7-8. I read unicorn books. I have been a good girl and I hope you fly safe this year.

Love,

Alexis

---

Dear Santa,

My name is Terry and I'm 11 years old and I really really want an xbox one. I need a new pair of shoes. I wear a size six. I want a goosebumps boo for christmas. I like Nike sirts. I wear a size ten to twelve in boys. those are something I want for Christmas. Hope you fly safe.

Love,

Terry

