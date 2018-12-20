Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The Goodman Full Gospel Church featured a religious float in the Goodman Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Eight-and-a-half-year-old Alyssa Lee wasn't sure exactly how Santa Claus knew about Goodman's Christmas parade that was rescheduled for Saturday.

She figured he could have been alerted by Elf on the Shelf, a letter or an email, but not by a text message, she said.

"I think he just knows," she said.

Lee, of Joplin, was pretty excited to see Santa atop the fire truck on Saturday. Clear, sunny skies and warm temperatures were a sharp contrast to the impending bad weather predicted for the week before when officials postponed the Christmas festivities.

Her parents, Susan and Ryan Lee, brought her and her 7-year-old brother, Dylan, to see Santa in person.

Dylan said he looks forward to seeing the fire truck.

"They give you lots of candy," he explained.

Just a few feet down from them, 7-year-old Olivia Wooster and her 4-year-old brother, Ian, were eager for the parade to begin. With their grandmother, Janie Wooster Williams of Goodman, the two couldn't wait to see what would unfold.

Olivia said she looked forward to seeing the horses.

"They're my favorite animal," she said.

The two were part of a large crowd who had bags ready for loads of candy. Many children, parents and grandparents were ready to take in the parade, which featured floats, a tractor, horses and emergency vehicles. Santa, of course, appeared on the fire truck at the end of the parade.

Santa Claus was then expected to make his way to the fire station, within the block, for Christmas pictures with the children.

Alyssa said she and her brother were headed over there for photos. However, the two had already met Santa and had photos taken with him at Bass Pro earlier in the month.

"He's the real Santa," she said.

Across the way at Noel, festivities were underway for the annual Christmas parade, along with some pre-parade activities.

Pastor Mark Kailbourn of the Noel Methodist Church, with several helpers, gave away free hot chocolate with marshmallows. A table full of baked goodies offered lookers a variety of items, all to benefit a mission trip to New Orleans next summer.

Nine girls traveled there last year to work with people who still haven't rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina.

"They got to see what poverty looks like on a city level," he said.

Another group is expected to go again this summer, teaming with the Methodist organization to ensure seamless coordination and operations.

The group did quite a bit of work, Kailbourn said, and any money raised from Saturday's efforts go toward the trip.

In addition to baked goods, Kelsey Thornton was promoting her handmade painted wood and pottery ornaments.

Thornton specializes in pottery and sells some of her pots and bowls at Mustang Drug, along with spirit hair bows.

Her wooden painted ornaments usually take about an hour to make, she said, because she paints them in stages and with several layers. She hoped to sell several to help out the mission trip fund.

Meanwhile, many people lined Main Street to see the Christmas parade that featured several entries, including emergency vehicles, the ROTC, the McDonald County High School Marching Band and large inflatable snowmen. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus threw out handfuls of candy from a fire truck near the end of the parade.

