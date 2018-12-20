A tornado might have devastated a long-standing gazebo more than a year and a half ago, but it didn't destroy Goodman's community spirit.

With a new budget for 2019, the Goodman City Council officially agreed on Tuesday night to explore the idea of the community rebuilding the gazebo which was destroyed by a tornado in April 2017.

The council had previously discussed several options, including getting bids on the project or having students in a high school construction class build it. On Tuesday night, Mayor Greg Richmond proposed that the community come together to rebuild the gazebo.

The city would provide the lumber, he said, and have it precut. Then, on a spring day, the Betterment Club, fire district and police department personnel and other community members could pitch in to help rebuild the gazebo.

"It would mean a little bit more that way," he said.

Those who plan to attend could bring food and plan on building community spirit while building a gazebo.

"It is my understanding that it was originally built by citizens' hands," Richmond said.

The council voted to pursue that idea.

In other action, the council also approved on two readings an ordinance regarding the 2019 budget. The new budget goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Council members also agreed to bring in two loads of gravel to fill and fix a big pothole in the alley by the north side of the new fire station. The remaining gravel will be distributed at a bus stop.

The council heard a request from a gentleman who recently purchased the 71 Club building with two lots. One lot he owns is within Goodman city limits, the other is not. He asked that the lot outside the city limits be annexed into the city. Richmond said the new planning and zoning committee will discuss the possible annexation at the 6 p.m., Jan. 15, meeting. From there, the committee will make a recommendation to the council. A public hearing will be set 30 days from the Jan. 15 meeting.

Plans include erecting a metal building to provide Ozark Health Clinic a new facility.

Other action taken by the council included approving:

• A $50 Christmas bonus for each city employee;

• Extending the water shut-off date from Christmas Eve to Jan. 3; and

• Moving the Jan. 1 council meeting to Jan. 2.

