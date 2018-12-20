RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County seventh grade girls' basketball tame took second place in the Big 8 Conference Junior High Girls' Basketball Tournament after dropping a 38-19 decision to Nevada in the championship game

The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade girls' basketball teams both took second place in last week's Big 8 Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament.

In the eighth-grade tournament, Nevada defeated McDonald County, 35-13, in the championship game on Dec. 13 at Anderson Middle School.

Megan Elwood and Analisa Ramirez scored four points each, while Ruth Sherman and Lexie Abbott had two each and Hailee Montgomery had one for the Lady Mustang scoring summary.

The eighth grade, which received a first-round bye, opened the tournament with a 36-29 win over East Newton in the semifinals.

Samara Smith scored 13 points to lead McDonald County. Ramirez had nine, Montgomery and Elwood six each and Abbott two.

McDonald County finished the season with a 7-7 record.

The seventh graders dropped a 38-19 decision to Nevada on Dec. 11 at Lamar Junior High School in the championship game.

Carlee Cooper scored five points and Mayson Ardemagni had four to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Jackie Frencken with three, Anna Clarkson two and Natalie Gilming one.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 16-11 win over East Newton.

Cooper scored eight points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Clarkson with four points, Ardemagni two and Gillming and Nevaeh Dodson one each.

In the semifinals, McDonald County trimmed Lamar, 24-22, to advance to the championship game.

McDonald County was led by Dodson with seven points, followed by Katelynn Townsend with five points, Frencken with four and Gillming, Cooper, Ardemagni and Clarkson with two each.

The seventh graders finished the season with a 10-5 overall record.

