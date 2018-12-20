Courtesy photo Tony and Andrea Blair pose at Tony's graduation ceremony from warrant officer school on Nov. 30 at Ft. Sill, Okla. Tony deploys for Iraq on Dec. 21.

Tony Blair is missing Christmas with his family this year.

Tony, who is with the Sedalia 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, flew out last Friday to report in Paso, Texas. From there, he'll undergo seven days of training, a second physical, a medical review, rifle range training and get all his paperwork in order.

By the 21st, he'll report for duty in Iraq.

This isn't the first time duty has called over the holidays. Tony and his wife, Andrea, estimate that he has missed at least three to four family Christmas get-togethers, during his five deployments over the years.

"I've missed a lot of birthdays, anniversaries and Thanksgivings," he added.

Tony has been home for "not even a month" this year. He's been away since Jan. 15, training and attending warrant officer school.

Training involved stops at Ft. Leonard Wood, Ft. Hood, Ft. Sill and Ft. Bragg.

After his graduation from warrant officer school on Nov. 30, he prepared for deployment. That, in part, entailed a trip to Jefferson City for a physical, paperwork, getting his orders, organizing a will.

Tony humbly explains that his job as a systems integrator in air defense simply means that he has to ensure the system works with all the data links and architecture for all military branches, in addition to NATO.

Modern technology such as FaceTime, a Magic Jack app and Skype all enable Tony to stay in touch with family members. Unlike decades ago, when letters were the only link between those deployed and their families, today's gadgets help bridge the gap.

With technological help, Tony can watch his family open their gifts.

Still, it's not the same as being there in person.

Sacrifices

Tony first became interested in the military after high school graduation. He knew going to college right away wasn't the right choice for him. On the other hand, he knew he didn't want to drive a truck or work in a factory like other members of his family had.

When a recruiter called him, they sat down to discuss options.

"I went with the flow," Tony said, launching a solid and expansive career of service to country that would span years to come.

He served in active duty from 1998 to 2006, then took a four-year break to spend more time with his young sons and daughter.

In 2010, he joined the Missouri National Guard. He saw places like Springfield and St. Joseph before being officially picked up with the 35th Combat Aviation Brigade in Sedalia.

As he works hard and proves himself, he will be eligible for a promotion in April. From there, he could earn the position of chief warrant officer in three to four years.

Additional schooling at that point can further his position. As he builds his career, he hopes to retire in coming years after serving his country.

On this day, right before he leaves, Tony helps his wife load up and distribute numerous food items to a local school, making sure McDonald County children and teens have enough to eat over the holidays.

Volunteers across the county organize and distribute food contributions through McDonald County 4 Kids. It's a cause both embrace.

Tony said he and Andrea grew up in poor environments and identify with children in need of food. That's why they're both motivated to help out in this specific way.

Andrea serves as the organization's backpack chairman, in between her work as a human resources director in Jasper County, and leading classes in the Crawl, Walk, Run Yoga-Fitness Running group she and Tony founded.

Tony helps as well. He offers manual and operational labor to the effort. The classes he leads through Crawl, Walk, Run also benefit the organization.

The Blairs are known throughout McDonald County for their fitness group. They founded the organization to get more neighbors involved in physical activity.

Both of their boys were very active and currently hold quite a few records in high school cross country races, Andrea said.

They, too, are active and felt compelled to lead others to a healthier future.

"We wanted to share that passion for activity with others," Andrea said. "We want to get people moving. We want them to stay healthy. We have a passion and a desire to help others. Contributing to our local community is something we love to do," she said.

The Blairs host classes such as Boot Camp Fit and Yoga Flow at minimal costs, flagging a percentage to causes such as McDonald County 4 Kids.

Their sons, Jordan who is stationed in El Paso, and Nathan, who is in the National Guard out of Pierce City, often send a check for the backpack program.

They, too, have a servant's heart.

The boys, who grew up around military members, have always helped others, Andrea said. From shoveling snow for elderly neighbors to coming home and mentioning someone didn't have shoes, the two are in tune with others' needs.

"I knew they were going to serve," she said.

"I couldn't be more blessed as a mom," she said.

Wearing Red

The holidays are tough for any family who has a family member deployed. Andrea asks McDonald County neighbors to wear red on Fridays, to remember those who are serving our country.

"Say a prayer, keep them close, specifically during the holidays," she said.

Andrea, who doesn't have any extended family in the area, fights off worry by staying busy.

She realizes her husband and her sons are willing to give their lives for their country. Instead of dwelling on the possibility of losing them, she keeps incredibly active with her career, the McDonald County 4 Kids program and hosting exercise classes.

"I stay busy. If I don't, I'm missing him and think about him not being here to help me with my honey-do list," she said.

From a soldier's perspective, Tony asks others to keep track of fellow McDonald County neighbors and show concern for their well-being, especially during the holidays.

"If you know of someone who has a family member deployed, check on them," he said. "You might be their saving grace."

The Blairs' two sons understand the sacrifice of serving one's country. Now grown and involved in the service themselves, they see the value of supporting one another.

Son Jordan surprised Tony with tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game, just six days before reporting to El Paso. The surprise, last-minute, whirlwind trip to see a great game unfold was exciting.

It's family memories like those that make Tony realize his efforts of sacrifice have helped his country and shaped his sons.

Tony feels that his service has "brought out the best" in him. The path led him to better efforts, motivated him and led him to his future family. The military molded him, strengthened him and stretched him.

"I wouldn't have met my wife and had my family," he said.

His career is comprised of many sacrifices. Time spent apart from family is a part of military life.

At the end of his journey, what will be his thoughts?

"That I did my part," he said.

