RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cade Smith scores two of his team-high 12 points during the Mustangs' 77-45 loss on Dec. 11 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School boys' basketball team's first win of the season was a double overtime win over Gravette.

Its second win was just as exciting, a 45-44 decision over Carl Junction on Dec. 14 at MCHS.

In a game that featured 12 lead changes and six ties, Cooper Reece's layup with 1:29 put McDonald County on top 45-44, and neither team was able to score again as the Mustangs hung on to win their second game against four losses.

"We made some key defensive stops when we needed to," said coach Kyle Fields. "We have played in several close games and we are learning what it takes to win those tight games. This will give us the experience and confidence we need as the season goes on."

After Reece's basket, the teams traded turnovers before Carl Junction's Slade Frazier missed a three-pointer with eight seconds left. Boston Dowd grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Dowd missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Trent Smith's shot from half court was not close as the buzzer sounded.

Carl Junction took a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, outscoring McDonald County 11-2 in the final four minutes of the period.

The Bulldogs led 22-15 late in the second period, but Dowd hit a short jumper and Cade Smith followed with a three-pointer to cut the margin to 22-20 at halftime.

Trent Alik tied the game at 26-26 early in the third quarter as the teams traded the lead until McDonald County scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a 35-33 advantage into the final period.

Frazier opened the fourth with a three-pointer to put Carl Junction on top 36-35 before Alik answered for the Mustangs. Alex Baker's basket put Carl Junction on top at 38-37 with 5:56 left in the game.

Kobe McAlister tied the game with one of two free throws before Saul Garcia put the Mustangs on top 41-38 with a three-pointer with 4:04 left.

Carl Junction's Trent Smith made two free throws with 3:44 to cut the lead to one, but McDonald County's Cade Smith stretched the lead to three with a short jumper at 2:27 left.

Trent Smith got loose for a layup with 2:12 left to cut the lead to 43-42 and Baker followed with a short jumper to give the Bulldogs their final lead at 44-43 with 1:57 left.

Reece then scored the eventual game-winner on the Mustangs' next possession, laying in a pass from Dowd to put McDonald County ahead for good.

Reece led a balanced McDonald County scoring attack with 10 points. Dowd added eight points, followed by Cade Smith, Alik and Garcia with seven each and two each from McAlister, Ben Mora and Cale Adamson.

"We hit some big shots and got some good production off of our bench," Fields said. "Our bench was more productive than their bench. I was proud of the way we defended and took care of the ball. It was a good step forward for our team."

Trent Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Baker finished with 10.

McDonald County's next game is at Carthage on Dec. 20. Games begin at 5 p.m.

McDonald County claimed a 37-35 win in the junior varsity game, outscoring the Bulldogs 9-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

McAlister led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Pierce Harmon had eight and Parker Harris seven. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Colliar Gottfried with four points and Adamson, Irael Marcos and Jackson Clarkson two each.

The McDonald County freshmen improved to 8-0 with a 50-29 win behind 18 points from Harmon and 10 from Bo Leach.

Matthew Mora added eight points, while Garrett Gricks had six, followed by Eli McClain with four and Cole Martin and Colton Ruddick with two each.

Webb City

Webb City held the Mustangs scoreless for over seven minutes of the second quarter to stretch a 16-15 first quarter lead to a 34-18 advantage at halftime on the way to a 77-45 win on Dec. 11 at MCHS.

Alik's buzzer-beating three-pointer cut Webb City's first quarter lead to 16-15, but it was over seven minutes later before Alik sank a pair of free throws as Webb City reeled off 16 consecutive points.

The Cardinals stretched the margin to 50-30 after three quarters, and the Mustangs got no closer the rest of the way.

Smith led the Mustangs with 12 points, followed by Reece with nine, Alik eight, Dowd seven, McAlister five and Adamson four.

Alex Gaskill led Webb City with 17 points, while Terrell Kabala had 16 and Tanner Rogers 12.

Webb City added a 57-42 win in the junior varsity game.

McAlister led the Mustangs with 17 points, followed by Harmon with 10 points, Adamson with seven, Clarkson four and Harris and Gottfried two each.

The Mustang freshmen kept Webb City from making it a three-game sweep with a 40-20 win.

McDonald County was led by Harmon with 19 points and Leach with 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were McClain with four points, Matthew Mora three and Martin and Levi Malone with two each.

Sports on 12/20/2018