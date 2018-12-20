We had purchased tickets to the Christmas House tour. What better way to catch the "Christmas Spirit" than to tour homes that had been decorated especially for the Christmas Season!

Each home was decorated according to the homeowner's taste and creative spirit; each home was beautiful in its own way. As we proceeded on the tour, we oohed and awed. Then as we went to the bedroom, it was decorated for Christmas -- candles in the window, a manger scene on the dresser, angel figurines on the chest of drawers, a Christmas-symbol quilt on the bed.

Why, I thought, would anyone decorate their bedroom for Christmas? On second thought, how appropriate!

Christmas reminds us that Christ, the bridegroom, has arrived to claim His bride, the Church. We, the people of God, are wed to the Son of God. Bedrooms have long symbolized the marital relationship. So it is appropriate to decorate the bedroom in honor of our marriage to Christ and to celebrate our mutual love and faithfulness.

The Bridegroom Has Chosen Us to be solely His own. What great joy! The King of all kings has chosen you and me to be His one true love. He had no good reason to choose us -- we are certainly not worthy to live with royalty or to enjoy the privileges of living in the royal household. So, our hearts overflow with joy.

The Bridegroom Stands Beside Us as we join together in affirming our wedding vows: "I will love you forever; I will always be there for you; I will comfort you and strengthen you, laugh with you in times of joy and cry with you in times of sorrow; I will stand by you in times of sickness and in times of good health; I will remain faithful to you for all eternity." What joy is ours!

The Bridegroom Makes Us Family! Once we were nothing; now we belong to Christ. Now we are somebody; we share Christ's name. That makes us sisters and brothers with all the saints of God, on earth and in Heaven. What greater joy is there than that!

YES! It is appropriate to decorate our bedroom for Christmas, as we celebrate the arrival of the bridegroom. Christmas reminds us that, as the bride of Christ, we have it all. We enjoy the best of earth and the promise of much better in Heaven. So, sing and shout for joy! Share the good news with others that they too might have a royal relationship with Christ! Celebrate Christ's presence with us this Christmas, and every day from now on. AMEN.

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 12/20/2018