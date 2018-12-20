RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sam Frazier tries to get past Webb City's Ali Vanzant during the Lady Mustangs' 52-28 loss on Dec. 11 at MCHS.

McDonald County outscored the Carthage Lady Tigers, 25-18, in the second half, but Carthage built a 25-8 lead by halftime before having to hold on for a 43-33 win on Dec. 13 at Carthage High School.

Carthage jumped to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and then used an 11-4 advantage in the second period to build its 25-8 halftime lead.

McDonald County almost doubled its first-half scoring in the third quarter, scoring 13 points to trail 37-21 entering the final period.

Rita Santillan then hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead McDonald County in outscoring Carthage 12-6 in the fourth quarter only to fall on the short end of a 43-33 final.

Santillan finished with 11 points, while Sam Frazier had 10, to lead McDonald County. Caitlyn Barton added four points while Alexia Estrada, Ragan Wilson, Kristin Penn and Mattie Leach had two points each.

Hailey Fullerton scored 11 points to lead Carthage.

McDonald County, 3-7 for the season, begins a long layoff through the Christmas break. The Lady Mustangs' next game is against Aurora on Jan. 4 at Aurora High School.

Carthage claimed a 45-22 win in the junior varsity game.

Barton, Estrada, Addy Mick and Adasyn Leach scored four points each to lead McDonald County, followed by Kloe Myers, Lily Allman and Laney Wilson with two each.

Carthage made it a three-game sweep with a 29-14 win in the freshman game.

Abby Wiseman led McDonald County with five points, followed by Leach with four points, Myers three and Ebenee Munoz two.

Webb City

The Webb City Lady Cardinals built a 29-11 lead at halftime and cruised to a 52-28 win over McDonald County on Dec. 11 at MCHS.

Santillan scored 10 points to lead McDonald County. Penn added eight points, Leach had four and Barton, Frazier and Wilson two each to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

Jaydee Duda led Webb City with 16 points. Madeline Hayes added 13 and Keira Jackson 10.

Webb City added a 30-21 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Estrada and Myers with five points each. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Barton, Allman, Munoz and Mollie Milleson two each and Mick, Adasyn Leach and Madison Grider one each.

McDonald County dropped a 35-14 decision in the freshman game.

Myers and Wiseman scored four points each, while Adasyn Leach, Alexes Gidcumb and Grider had two points each.

