RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Junior Teriek prepares to take Creed Lambeth of Carthage down before winning by pin in his semifinal match at the McDonald County Junior Varsity Wrestling Tournament. Teriek went on to win the 145 division with a pin in the finals.

Wrestlers from all over the Four States traveled to McDonald County High School on Dec. 15 for the annual McDonald County Junior Varsity Wrestling Tournament.

The Mustangs had just five wrestlers in the tournament, but one of those came out a tournament champion.

Junior Teriek pinned Ryan Voss of Ozark early in the second period to win the 145-pound A bracket.

Teriek opened with a first period pin of Creed Lambeth of Carthage in the quarterfinals and then pinned Dustin Macy of Grove late in the first period in the semifinals.

The Mustangs' only other medalist was McCoy Ikosia, who took second place in the 285-pound A bracket.

Ikosia received a first-round bye and then won his semifinal match when Sam Wood of Branson was disqualified.

In the championship match, Ikosia dropped a 4-3 decision to Devin Noga of Willard.

Other Mustangs to compete were Jacob Owens (0-3, 120A), Ryan Donica (1-4, 120C) and Levi Neale (0-2, 285B).

Sports on 12/20/2018