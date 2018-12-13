MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Real-life hero, Donavon Pierson, assists a young girl with selecting an action hero figurine as part of her Shop With a Hero gifts last year.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations to support its annual Shop With a Hero program.

Shop With a Hero brings together emergency personnel and deserving children in need of a special Christmas shopping experience. On Dec. 21, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs with departments throughout the area will gather alongside soldiers of every branch to escort the children as they select Christmas presents for themselves and, often, loved ones.

"This project is very dear to my heart as it helps so many kids each year," Sheriff Michael Hall said. "Last year we were able to sponsor 120 kids in McDonald County, and we want to keep that up again this year."

Deserving children are nominated by officials within the McDonald County and Neosho school districts, which allows the program to reach kids throughout the county. Hall said the department also accepts applications from parents that do not have children enrolled in these districts, such as those with children not yet school age, homeschooled children or children in another district. Organizers then cross check submissions with other seasonal charities to ensure the children aren't receiving assistance elsewhere.

Financial donations from generous individuals make this event possible. Each child is allotted $100 to spend as they choose, with the exception of items such as violent movies or video games, which they are not permitted to purchase.

"The donations can be brought to the Sheriff's Office, or give us a call and we can come and get them," Hall said.

Contact MCSO at 417-223-4319 for more information.

