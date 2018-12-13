Paving some streets in Noel will be a priority in 2019 when city officials receive some additional federal funding.

Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said the $50,000 check from FEMA will be utilized for street repaving.

The check was sent from FEMA to state officials, but has reached a hang-up of sorts, Davis said.

When city officials get the check in hand, they will start planning to pave several side streets near housing areas in Noel. Davis estimated five to eight streets could be repaved, depending on bids.

While streets remain at the top of the list for 2019, Davis said the rest of the budget is about the same as last year.

Noel city council members on Tuesday night approved the 2019 operating budget. Alderman also amended the 2018 budget to reflect some adjustments made. Davis said the city's treasurer worked to make those adjustments and have the budget approved as such. That way, it may eliminate the need for aldermen to come in over the holidays to adjust and approve the existing budget before the year ends.

In other agenda items, Alderman Lonnie Huckabey made a motion to drop the topic of time clocks from the agenda. The motion was seconded and the council approved the measure. The subject had been brought up in a previous city council meeting but was tabled to Tuesday night's meeting. Alderwoman Ally Peck had initially broached the subject, saying adding time clocks for city employees could be beneficial. She was not present at Tuesday night's meeting, due to a family commitment.

During reports from departments, Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said crews had worked one structure fire, one vehicle accident, two brush fires, 10 accidents, 1 Hazmat incident, 10 medical calls and delivered a baby.

In other business, pale blue-white lighted snowflakes adorn most of the streetlights down the city's Main Street. City crews have been working tirelessly to put the finishing touches on several decorations. The city's Christmas parade, postponed from last Saturday, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.

General News on 12/13/2018