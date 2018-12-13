Led by first and second places from its returning state qualifiers, the McDonald County wrestling team finished in a tie for 10th out of 14 teams at the Carl Junction Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 8 at Carl Junction High School.

Oscar Ortiz, defending Class 3 state champ at 113 pounds, came off his second loss earlier in the week to win the 120-pound division. Ortiz pinned both of his opponents in his two pool matches and then pinned Ethan Walker of Carl Junction in the quarterfinals and Austin Behler of Diamond in the semifinals to reach the finals.

In the championship match, Ortiz claimed a 5-2 win over Josh Copher of Webb City.

Jack Teague went 3-0 with two pins and a forfeit in pool matches in the 152-pound division to earn his way into the championship bracket.

In the semifinals, Teague pinned Brayden Hollingsworth of Webb City midway in the second period to advance to the championship match against Dalton Hembree of Seneca.

Teague forced overtime before the unbeaten Hembree claimed a 16-12 decision for the title.

The only other Mustang to earn a medal was Eh Doh Say at 113 pounds.

Say won his two pool matches by pin before claiming a 22-11 decision over Dalton Duley of Seneca JV in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Say was pinned by eventual champion Deagan Fugitt of Nixa. The McDonald County junior came back in the third-place match to beat Webb City's Donald Simonds 15-4.

Other McDonald County results were as follows: Jacob Owens, 2-3, 120, 10th; Justin Smith, 0-4, 132, eighth; Jordan Meador, 1-3, 138, 13th; Junior Teriek, 1-3, 145, eighth; Jesus Ocampo, 2-2, 182, sixth; and McKoy Ikosia, 1-4, 285, 12th.

Monett won the team title with 401 points, followed by Nixa in second with 382 and Seneca in third with 357. Rounding out the team scores were Webb City 340.5, Carl Junction 340, Buffalo 257.5, Reeds Spring 226, Raytown South 215, Diamond 211.5, McDonald County 195.5, Nevada 195.5, Columbus 141, Parkview 138.5, Ladue Horton Watkins 115.5, Seneca JV 113, Monett JV 71.5, Carl Junction JV 67, Reeds Spring JV 37.5, Webb City JV 31.5, Buffalo JV 31, Nixa JV 24, Diamond JV 19, Nevada JV 18, Raytown South JV 2.

Kickapoo/Willard/Rolla

McDonald County claimed a 48-33 win over Springfield Kickapoo on Dec. 4 at Kickapoo.

Picking up wins for the Mustangs were Say, Ortiz, Smith, Jared Weaver, Teriek, Teague, Alberto Valdez and Ocampo.

Rolla claimed a 55-24 win over the Mustangs. Winning for McDonald County were Say, Teague, Jared Maggard and Ikosia.

Willard defeated the Mustangs, 64-14, in their final duel of the quadrangular.

Winning for McDonald County were Ortiz, Teague and Maggard.

Reeds Spring/Hillcrest/ Springfield Catholic

McDonald County picked up a pair of wins in a quadrangular at Reeds Spring on Dec. 6.

The Mustangs beat Hillcrest 63-18 with wins by Say, Owens, Ortiz, Smith, Meador, Leon Zacarias, Teague, Valdez, Ocampo, Junior Eliam and Ikosia.

McDonald County claimed a 60-18 win over Catholic. Getting wins for the Mustangs were Say, Owens, Ortiz, Smith, Meador, Zacarias, Teague, Valdez, Ocampo and Ikosia.

In McDonald County's final duel, Reeds Spring claimed a 53-27 win.

Picking up wins for the Mustangs were Say, Owens, Ortiz, Eliam and Ikosia.

McDonald County's next match is against Grove on Dec. 13 at Grove High School. Matches begin at 6 p.m. McDonald County hosts the annual Mustang Junior Varsity Tournament on Dec. 15 at MCHS. Matches begin at 9 a.m.

Sports on 12/13/2018