The McDonald County eighth-grade girls' basketball team closed out its regular season with a 22-12 win over Monett on Dec. 6 in Monett.

Ruth Sherman led McDonald County with six points, followed by Analisa Ramirez and Mya Burton with four each, Hailee Montgomery and Lexie Abbott three each and Megan Elwood two.

McDonald County made it a sweep with an 18-10 win in the B game.

Helen Martinez scored eight points to lead McDonald County, followed by Montgomery and Abbott with four each and Kadence Elliott two.

Neosho

Neosho claimed a 23-16 win on Dec. 3. Montgomery, Elwood and Samara Smith scored four points each to lead McDonald County, while Abbott and Ramirez scored two each.

McDonald County defeated the Lady Wildcats, 25-20, in the B game.

Abbott led the Lady Mustangs with eight points, followed by Martinez with six, Burton and Cassandra Buzzard four each, Elwood two and Montgomery one.

Carthage

Carthage claimed a 51-20 decision over McDonald County in the fifth-place game of the Wild West Tournament on Dec. 5.

Smith scored six points and Elwood five to lead McDonald County. Montgomery, Martinez, Sherman and Ramirez added two points each, while Abbott had one.

Seventh Grade

The seventh-graders also ended the regular season with a win, a 34-4 rout of Monett.

Nevaeh Dodson scored 18 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Carlee Cooper with six, Katelynn Townsend and Jackie Frencken four each and Peyton Cooper two.

McDonald County added a 30-6 win in the B game.

Madison Anderson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Frencken and River Killion with six points each, Grace Walthall four and Lily Cunningham two.

Neosho

McDonald County defeated Neosho 23-17 behind nine points from Townsend. Carlee Cooper added six points and Natalie Gillming four, while Dodson and Anna Clarkson had two each.

McDonald County made it a sweep with a 32-16 win in the B game.

Peyton Cooper scored nine points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Mayson Ardemagni with seven, Walthall, Frencken and Cunningham four each, Anderson three and Killion one.

Webb City

Webb City claimed a 25-24 win in the fifth-place contest of the Wild West Tournament.

Clarkson scored nine points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Townsend with five points, Gillming four, Ardemagni three, Frencken two and Carlee Cooper one.

Wrestling

The McDonald County junior high wrestling team ended its season on Dec. 8 at the Big 8 Junior High Wrestling Tournament in Marshfield.

McDonald County was led by second-place finishes from Colter Vick (4-1, 134), D-Shawn Defang (3-1, 165) and Jayce Hitt (4-1, 180).

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Gunnar Cooper, third, 1-2, 100; Cross Spencer, third, 2-2, 110; Blaine Ortiz, third, 2-2, 120; Fisher Sanny, third, 3-2, 141; Juan Morales, 2-3, DNP, 200; Ayden Ball, 0-4, DNP, 90; Andrew Montgomery, 0-2, DNP, 105; Bryan Lewis, 0-4, DNP, 155; Angel Mendoza, 1-3, DNP, 285; and Kasen Hahn, 0-2, DNP, 120B.

Sports on 12/13/2018