Four members of the 2018 McDonald County High School football team have received post-season honors, including Elliott Wolfe, who was named to the Missouri Class 4 All-State third team.

Wolfe, 6-1, 300, offensive lineman, has been a starter for three years at MCHS.

"I was taking the ACT on Saturday, and I found out when I was done when my mom and Coach Hoover (MCHS head coach Kellen Hoover) sent me a text," Wolfe said. "It was a goal to make all-state that I had been going for a while and I was really blessed and honored to get put on the team."

Wolfe played the final two years under Hoover and offensive line coach Chris Kane in an offense that featured a power running game mostly behind Wolfe.

"He is the kind of kid you want to build a team around -- at the very least build an offensive line around," Hoover said. "He is a great leader. He is the kid you want your kids to follow and imitate. He has put in a ton of work to put himself in a position to receive an award like this. All the credit goes to Elliott and the great support system he has at home. Coach Kane does such a great job with our offensive line, and all that came together for him to put together a really stellar career."

In addition, Wolfe also received Missouri Class 4, District 6, honors along with teammates Oakley Roessler, Joe Brown and Michael Williams.

Roessler, senior running back, finished with over 1,800 rushing yards, while Williams, a junior defensive back, led the Mustangs in tackles with 98 while intercepting two passes. Brown, a senior linebacker, was second in tackles with 78.

