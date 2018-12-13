I was unable to attend church last week, but I am back and happy to bless you with another sermon from Pastor Bob Cartwright.

There were birthdays to announce this Lord's day, Sister Linda Gardner and Bailey Taylor celebrated another year of blessings from the Lord. It is hard to understand why people say they are sorry for another year added to their age. It should be a time of rejoicing since we are granted the good fortune of adding another year of learning about the word of God. So we want to say to these wonderful sisters in Christ, thank God you are another year older, and we pray this next year will be more blessed than the last.

We were so glad to have Brother Daniel and Sister Jody Cartwright back from their trip. Brother Daniel sang the old hymn, "Kneel at the Cross," and a sweet spirit was felt by all. You know the word says be still and know that I am God. Sometimes we get so caught up in our busy lives, we miss the still sweet voice of the Lord. Remember, when times are troubled and we feel all alone, it's time we hear the instruction of the Holy Spirit. Stop and think: where will I find help with my problems. We know where to go, as the song said, "We must kneel at the foot of the cross and reach out to the giver of all wisdom and peace." Jesus bled and died to give us hope of a reward in heaven where the streets are paved with gold and a mansion awaits our arrival. Think of the joy that will be shared when we dwell in the presence of our Lord and Savior.

Consider the lost who are without hope; they know not where to go for salvation. This is why we have to be a living testimony to all those we meet on a daily basis. Life may be the only Bible some will ever read. Be ready to offer the encouragement of the word; be prepared. The only way we can be that example is to study the Bible and live according to the commandments given for the children of God. The only way to be a living example is to know where to go for salvation and instruction. So many are wandering aimlessly not sure of their destination.

Pastor gave us an example in the life of David. In 1 Samuel 30:1, David was leading his army in battle to protect the people of his village. While he was away, the evil ones came and burned the city, took all possessions, and the women who belonged to the men protecting what was theirs. When they returned and found the destruction, many were angered and turned on David. They even spoke of stoning David. Those who remained in the city wept for their loss and grieved for those who were taken.

When we tend to blame someone for our troublesome situations, we should remember that some things are just a fact of life and the way to find an answer is to know where to go for guidance. Jesus is the mediator between us and the heavenly Father. So cry out to God and seek the path that will take you to a place of help. When David realized that the people with whom he had lived and loved had turned on him, he had to shake himself and remember where he could find help. He found the courage within himself through the words found in Psalm 103, "Bless the Lord, O my Soul, and all that is within me bless His holy name."

You see, he knew where to go. Being distressed, he asked the Lord his God if he should follow after those who had wronged his people. His answer was to take the 600 men he had left, overtake the troops and recover what had been taken from them. He was assured that he would be able to achieve his task without fail. As the men began the march, they lost 200 who had no strength to carry on. So, with his remaining 400, he continued the journey. On the way, they came upon an Egyptian in a field and David approached the man and asked where he came from and why he was there alone. The answer was that he had been three days without food or water and had been left by his master because he had fallen ill. In conversation, David found that the man could tell him where those who had burned the city were camped. So after the man was nourished and strong enough to travel, they resumed the task of recovering their women and belongings. When they arrived, the evil men were eating, drinking and dancing. This made the invasion very easy, all was regained and the invaders were dealt with.

In closing, Pastor Bob made the point that, if David had not known where to seek instruction, his fate would have been very different. Just stop and talk to our master, for he holds the key to any problem you face. I was very blessed by this sermon and pray you too will find answers about where to go in time of trouble.

Come visit Cove Mission of Hope, and you will find people who will welcome you. While our pastor and Sister Cartwright will always deliver the truths of the word of God.

A grand welcome to everyone who would like to be a part of this congregation and join in worship services where Pastor Bob Cartwright ministers the truth. Plan to attend and be blessed by Bible teachings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. All services are held at Cove Mission of Hope Church, located at 53 MO-59, southwest of Lanagan.

