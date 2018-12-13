Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joseph E. Troutman vs. Samantha R. Troutman. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jordan T. Wallace. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jodi Ellen Durham. Failure to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident.

John Wesley Huckeba Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kayla A. Harris. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Koleasha Marie King. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob Daniel Womack. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael Gregory Grantz. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

Amanda H. Christman vs. Joshua B. Christman. Judgment of dissolution.

Audrey M. Noponen vs. Heath A. Noponen. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Michael F. Calderon. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Roxsan Castro Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Jessi Kay Deason. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Michael Gregory Grantz. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Jerry J. Hall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Levi D. Hicks. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Trevor Dean Pulliam. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brittany N. Sinegal. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $32.50.

Monica Michelle Thompson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jammy S. Titer. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Trudy Townsend. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. John A. Saathoff. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Carl N. Risenhoover et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Alexsandrea Stoufer et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James W. Echols. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nancy R. Loper. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. James W. Echols. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Robert E. Beaver. Theft/stealing.

William Shane Abbott. Theft/stealing.

Anthony T. Deering. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eddie Wayne Gravette. Violated order of protection for adult.

Dylan Wayne Gravette. Domestic assault.

Arianna R. Shenk. Theft/stealing.

Bethany Katherine Cable. Theft/stealing.

Nery A. Rivas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John P. Elbrecht. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Stephanie Diane Madewell Beaver. Theft/stealing.

Judah Hendricks. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Eric D. Pedigo. Theft/stealing and burglary.

Stetson L. Grantham. Theft/stealing and burglary.

Sherry Pankau. Domestic assault.

Keasha D. Brandenburg. Burglary.

Travis McAnally. Theft/stealing.

Aaron Blackmore. Burglary.

Amy L. Johnson. Theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft.

Sheldon R. Shrader. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Kaylee Pankau. Domestic assault.

Raymond Evans Jr. Domestic assault.

Andrea L. Collins. Endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Elizabeth Blevins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Shawna L. Longene.Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

NW Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Maria Evert. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Josh Johnson. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Steven A. Strader vs. Derek Lyster. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Lisa Wooten. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Steve L. Adams Jr. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without maintaining financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ricardo Alvarado. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Rafael Blas Cano. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Darla K. Casteel. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Michael R. Gasche II. DWI - alcohol, failed to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at approximately same time and leaving scene of accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $700. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael Gregory Grantz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Jerry J. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Christina Hopper. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without maintaining financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jace Adam Mills. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $230.

Pwe L. Paw. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Trevor Dean Pulliam. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Dillon Simpson. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $89.50.

Austin B. Tedford. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Jammy S. Titer. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without maintaining financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Duane Ray Goodgion. Assault - operate vehicle while intoxicated resulting in injury. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Steven L. Grigsby. DWI - persistent and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeffrey S. Middleton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Po Jor Myint. Burglary and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Becky K. Stuppy. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Fabian Aldaco Ayala. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Ni Aung. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Stacy Boswell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Glenna Fleetwood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Kurtis Hanger. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Cody Hardy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jacob A. Lammey. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Melissa Maddux. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

William Veerkamp. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Carol Wagner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

