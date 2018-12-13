Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Seneca Youth Open held Dec. 2

Division 1

6 and Under 55 pounds

Hunter Lasch, second place

6 and Under 65-70 pounds

Chandler Moffet, second place

Division 2

8 and Under 45 pounds

Prestin Legrand, second place

8 and Under 55A pounds

Carson Misner, second place

8 and Under 55E pounds

Shawn Farmer, fifth place

8 and Under 60A pounds

Paxton Legrand, second place

8 and Under 60B pounds

Christian Benhumea, first place

8 and Under 75A pounds

Christopher Ramirez, first place

Division 3

10 and Under 60B pounds

Camden Ball, sixth place

10 and Under 85A pounds

Stevan Benhumea, second place

10 and Under 90A pounds

Sam Pacheco, first place

10 and Under 110 pounds

Ryzor Seymour, sixth place

Division 4

12 and Under 60 pounds

Tanner Burton, second place

12 and Under 80 pounds

Ryder Martin, third place

Division 5

14 and Under 90-95 pounds

Triston Burton, fourth place

14 and Under 115-120 pounds

Levi Smith, second place

14 and Under 125-130 pounds

David Bartholomew, third place

Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Showdown in Springdale held Dec. 8

Division 2

8 and Under 46 pounds

Prestin Legrand, third place

8 and Under 55A pounds

Carson Misner, second place

8 and Under 61 pounds

Paxton Legrand, DNP

8 and Under 61 pounds

Christian Benhumea, second place

8 and Under 70 pounds

Blayde Pagel, second place

8 and Under 75 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, first place

Division 3

10 and Under 61 pounds

Christian Benhumea, fourth place

10 and Under 67 pounds

Kemper Englert, DNP

10 and Under 76-80 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, third place

10 and Under 85 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, second place

Division 4

12 and Under 130 pounds

Trey Hardin, second place

Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Diamond Wildcat Novice on Dec. 9

6 and Under Novice 45B pounds

Lucas Peck, second place

6 and Under Novice 55A pounds

Hunter Lasch, second place

6 and Under Novice 55B pounds

Finnley O`brien, first place

6 and Under Novice 55B pounds

Santiago Gonzalez, third place

6 and Under Novice 60 pounds

Kristofer Gonzalez, fourth place

6 and Under Novice 65-70 pounds

Chandler Moffett, first place

8 and Under Novice 45-50B pounds

Shawn Farmer, fourth place

8 and Under Novice 55-60A pounds

Abby Riley, fifth place

8 and Under Novice 55-60B pounds

Madden Clark, sixth place

8 and Under Novice 65

Jake O`brien, second place

8 and Under 90-110 pounds

Zane Burrows, third place

10 and Under Novice 55 pounds

Rowen Peck, fourth place

10 and Under Novice 55 pounds

Sheccid Gonzalez, third place

10 and Under Novice 55 pounds

Joseph Riley, first place

10 and Under Novice 60 pounds

Camden Ball, fifth place

10 and Under Novice 65-70B pounds

Adam Bogart, fourth place

10 and Under Novice 95-100 pounds

Alyssa Jackson, second place

10 and Under Novice 110-120 pounds

Andrew Bogart, fourth place

12 and Under Novice 60-65 pounds

Tanner Burton, second place

12 and Under Novice 70-75 pounds

Dominic Cervantes, fourth place

12 and Under Novice 80-85 pounds

Kenny Zinn, fifth place

12 and Under Novice 80-85 pounds

Kaleb Zinn, third place

12 and Under Novice 90-95 pounds

Ayden Ball, sixth place

12 and Under Novice 135-140 pounds

Alex Bogart, first place

14 and Under Novice 90 pounds

Triston Burton, first place

Sports on 12/13/2018