Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Seneca Youth Open held Dec. 2
Division 1
6 and Under 55 pounds
Hunter Lasch, second place
6 and Under 65-70 pounds
Chandler Moffet, second place
Division 2
8 and Under 45 pounds
Prestin Legrand, second place
8 and Under 55A pounds
Carson Misner, second place
8 and Under 55E pounds
Shawn Farmer, fifth place
8 and Under 60A pounds
Paxton Legrand, second place
8 and Under 60B pounds
Christian Benhumea, first place
8 and Under 75A pounds
Christopher Ramirez, first place
Division 3
10 and Under 60B pounds
Camden Ball, sixth place
10 and Under 85A pounds
Stevan Benhumea, second place
10 and Under 90A pounds
Sam Pacheco, first place
10 and Under 110 pounds
Ryzor Seymour, sixth place
Division 4
12 and Under 60 pounds
Tanner Burton, second place
12 and Under 80 pounds
Ryder Martin, third place
Division 5
14 and Under 90-95 pounds
Triston Burton, fourth place
14 and Under 115-120 pounds
Levi Smith, second place
14 and Under 125-130 pounds
David Bartholomew, third place
Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Showdown in Springdale held Dec. 8
Division 2
8 and Under 46 pounds
Prestin Legrand, third place
8 and Under 55A pounds
Carson Misner, second place
8 and Under 61 pounds
Paxton Legrand, DNP
8 and Under 61 pounds
Christian Benhumea, second place
8 and Under 70 pounds
Blayde Pagel, second place
8 and Under 75 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, first place
Division 3
10 and Under 61 pounds
Christian Benhumea, fourth place
10 and Under 67 pounds
Kemper Englert, DNP
10 and Under 76-80 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, third place
10 and Under 85 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, second place
Division 4
12 and Under 130 pounds
Trey Hardin, second place
Results for McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club at the Diamond Wildcat Novice on Dec. 9
6 and Under Novice 45B pounds
Lucas Peck, second place
6 and Under Novice 55A pounds
Hunter Lasch, second place
6 and Under Novice 55B pounds
Finnley O`brien, first place
6 and Under Novice 55B pounds
Santiago Gonzalez, third place
6 and Under Novice 60 pounds
Kristofer Gonzalez, fourth place
6 and Under Novice 65-70 pounds
Chandler Moffett, first place
8 and Under Novice 45-50B pounds
Shawn Farmer, fourth place
8 and Under Novice 55-60A pounds
Abby Riley, fifth place
8 and Under Novice 55-60B pounds
Madden Clark, sixth place
8 and Under Novice 65
Jake O`brien, second place
8 and Under 90-110 pounds
Zane Burrows, third place
10 and Under Novice 55 pounds
Rowen Peck, fourth place
10 and Under Novice 55 pounds
Sheccid Gonzalez, third place
10 and Under Novice 55 pounds
Joseph Riley, first place
10 and Under Novice 60 pounds
Camden Ball, fifth place
10 and Under Novice 65-70B pounds
Adam Bogart, fourth place
10 and Under Novice 95-100 pounds
Alyssa Jackson, second place
10 and Under Novice 110-120 pounds
Andrew Bogart, fourth place
12 and Under Novice 60-65 pounds
Tanner Burton, second place
12 and Under Novice 70-75 pounds
Dominic Cervantes, fourth place
12 and Under Novice 80-85 pounds
Kenny Zinn, fifth place
12 and Under Novice 80-85 pounds
Kaleb Zinn, third place
12 and Under Novice 90-95 pounds
Ayden Ball, sixth place
12 and Under Novice 135-140 pounds
Alex Bogart, first place
14 and Under Novice 90 pounds
Triston Burton, first place
