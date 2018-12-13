The McDonald County Back to Basics Group will end the year with a bang when members celebrate with a Christmas party.

Founder Robin Killion said the group, which was formed 10 years ago, resonates with members who keep coming back for the entertaining and educational programs.

About this time last year, Killion asked group members if they were interested in maintaining the group. Many expressed their interest in continuing to meet, share ideas, socialize and learn from interesting speakers.

"B2B has survived and thrived," she said.

The group is a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet. Membership is free and open to all. The group meets monthly to learn and share about such subjects as cooking, gardening and more.

The Christmas party is open to anyone who would like to attend and check out the group.

"We are always happy to have newbies," Killion said.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the New Mac Building in Anderson.

On the agenda are a Christmas potluck (bring a dish of your liking), games, prizes, Christmas bingo and entertainment by folks from Myanmar, attired in their native dress, who will sing.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a wrapped or bagged Christmas gift, not more than $1 to $2, for the Christmas exchange.

Canned goods also may be brought for Crosslines.

