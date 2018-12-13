The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed the possibility of purchasing an LED sign for the city.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten brought up the idea at the meeting. He said he had talked to a lady about painting the old welcome sign. However, he said, the city needs a way to advertise events. He said City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin thought an LED sign would be a good way to advertise things. Sweeten looked into some specifications and prices. He found signs range from about $6,000 to $21,000 for 3-by-7-foot and 4-by-8-foot sizes, he said. He also noted the sign could be paid for by the city's capital improvement fund.

He read a few quotes from Focus Digital Displays in Austin, Texas, ranging from a 3-foot, 10-inch, by 7-foot, 11-inch, sign for $10,966 to a 4-foot, 1-inch, by 7-foot, 10-inch, sign for $15,165. The signs varied in resolution but all came with a five-year warranty and unlimited tech support.

He also read quotes from Joplin Sign Design. He said the final cost would probably be in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $12,000.

Alderman Scott Dennis said, "If we're putting it on H Highway, we need someone that does signs to recommend what resolution we need."

He added, "I think it's a great idea."

Alderman Becky Davis pointed out the city could advertise Amber Alerts on the sign. Sweeten said the city could use it to advertise parades and movies on the square.

Sweeten said he will research the matter further.

The aldermen passed the 2019 budget.

Aldermen also approved $58,114 in bills, which includes $25,407 for a 2019 Dodge Charger for the marshal's office.

