Sign in
Replica edition News Obits Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Winners Of Pineville Christmas Parade Announced Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County Transportation won best overall for its reindeer bus in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.

Overall Winner: McDonald County Transportation

Floats

First place: Opaa

Second place: Pineville Christian Church

Third place: Pineville First Baptist Church

Groups

First place: McDonald County Youth Cheer

Second place: McDonald County Junior ROTC

Third place: McDonald County Junior Varsity Cheer

Vehicles

First place: McDonald County Misfits

Second place: McDonald County Historical Society

Third place: Cowin Construction

Emergency vehicles

First place: Pineville fire engine 2

Second place: Scott Thurman

Third place: Noel ladder truck

General News on 12/06/2018

Print Headline: Winners Of Pineville Christmas Parade Announced

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT