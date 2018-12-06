RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County Transportation won best overall for its reindeer bus in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
Overall Winner: McDonald County Transportation
Floats
First place: Opaa
Second place: Pineville Christian Church
Third place: Pineville First Baptist Church
Groups
First place: McDonald County Youth Cheer
Second place: McDonald County Junior ROTC
Third place: McDonald County Junior Varsity Cheer
Vehicles
First place: McDonald County Misfits
Second place: McDonald County Historical Society
Third place: Cowin Construction
Emergency vehicles
First place: Pineville fire engine 2
Second place: Scott Thurman
Third place: Noel ladder truck
Winners Of Pineville Christmas Parade Announced