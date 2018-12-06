Keeping Goodman neighbors safe during a deadly storm is still on the minds of Goodman officials.

On Tuesday night, Goodman emergency management director Denis Kolb asked Goodman aldermen to consider an IRIS system.

Establishing such a communication system could enable officials to alert neighbors of an impending storm, when the safe room is open at the new Goodman Elementary School, a lost child or another emergency, Kolb said.

A current system exists through the 911 operation, and city officials questioned a possible duplication of efforts.

Alderman Calvin Wilson wondered if school officials will even allow emergency management officials in the safe room. He suggested tabling the issue until the school is open and another discussion can take place regarding the safe room's availability and operations.

Alderman Ron Johnson suggested, in the meanwhile, that Kolb meet with 911 personnel to see how the current system can be utilized for his intentions.

In other business, the board agreed to send Jerry Wiley a letter regarding the next steps to take in the process of cleaning up his property at 122 and 122 ½ N. Wall Street.

City council members also voted to repair cylinders on the city's backhoe, after city supervisor David Brodie said they needed some work. Brodie said he could get by for a while, but Wilson, who made the motion, said he might need a good, operational backhoe in coming days with winter weather possibly approaching.

The board also approved paying bills in the amount of $33,546.89, including transfers.

General News on 12/06/2018