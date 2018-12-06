RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jacob Owens pins Clyde Harrier of Rogers heritage to help the Mustangs claim a 40-39 win on Nov. 27 at MCHS.

The featured match of the 31st annual Neosho Wrestling Tournament came in the finals of the 126-pound division.

The match paired two defending Class 3 state champions, junior Oscar Ortiz of McDonald County and sophomore Cayden Auch of Neosho. Ortiz won at 113 pounds last year, while Auch won the 106-pound title.

Ortiz won his three pool matches with two pins and a 7-5 decision over Brayden Bradley of Belton before Auch handed Ortiz an 11-3 loss to win the title. The loss dropped Ortiz's record to 7-1 for the season.

The Mustangs' other medalist came at 152 pounds where Jack Teague took third place. Teague won his first three pool matches by pin but lost by pin to Alec Rothman of Neosho in his final pool match. Teague bounced back in the third-place match with a pin over Brady Stafford of Bentonville West.

Jordan Meador took fourth place winning three pool matches by pin before dropping an 18-2 decision to James Short of Hillsboro in the third-place match.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Jared Weaver, 0-4, 138; Junior Teriek, 0-3, 145; Jesus Ocampo 1-3, 182; and Jared Maggard, 1-3, 220.

Neosho won the team title with 228.5 points. Willard was second with 154 points, followed by Farmington 146, Belton 139, Rolla 128, Hillsboro 99, Bentonville West 80, Kickapoo 79, Branson 62, McDonald County 57.5, Willard JV 18, Farmington JV 16.5, Rolla JV 15.5, Neosho JV 7 and Branson JV 1.5

McDonald County was at Springfield Kickapoo on Dec. 4 before hosting Reeds Spring and Springfield Catholic on Dec. 6. Matches begin at 5 p.m.

Rogers/Rogers Heritage

McDonald County opened the 2018-2019 season by winning a pair duals by the thinnest of margins on Nov. 27 at MCHS.

McDonald County beat Rogers High School, 41-40, with the winning point coming on a tiebreaker for winning the most six-point matches.

Picking up wins for the Mustangs were Kevin Dukes, forfeit, 106; Eh Doh Say, forfeit, 113; Ortiz, 10-2 decision, 132; Teriek, pin, 152: Teague, pin, 160; Maggard, forfeit, 220; and Junior Eliam, forfeit, 285.

Against Rogers Heritage, the Mustangs eked out a 40-39 win.

Picking up wins for McDonald County were Eh Doh Say, 19-4 decision, 113; Jacob Owens, pin, 126; Ortiz, 17-1 decision, 132; Meador, pin, 138; Jared Weaver, pin, 145; Teriek, pin, 152; and Teague, pin, 160.

Diamond/Seneca

McDonald County fell to 2-2 in duals with losses to Diamond (48-30) and Seneca (54-23) on Nov. 29 at Seneca High School.

Against Diamond, McDonald County received wins from Dukes, forfeit, 106; Eh Doh Say, forfeit, 113; Austin Reece, forfeit, 120; Ortiz, pin, 132; and Ocampo, pin, 182.

Winning for the Mustangs against Seneca were Ortiz, 20-5 decision, 132; Weaver, pin, 145; Teague, pin, 152; and Ocampo, pin, 182.

