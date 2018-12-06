Vonda Earline Andrews

June 17, 1957

Nov. 28, 2018

Vonda Earline Andrews, 61, of Jay, Okla., died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in the comfort of her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 17, 1957, in Jay, to Thomas Henry and Gladys (Linn) Denny. She was raised, attended school and was a lifelong area resident of Jay. On May 13, 1974, she married Larry Andrews. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, attending flea markets and camping.

She was preceded in death by her father; and two sisters, Vicky and Linda Denny.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Andrews of the home; three children, Shannon Dale Andrews (Jennifer), Jason Thomas Andrews (Debbie), and Brandy Holly (Stephen) all of Jay; nine grandchildren; her mother, Gladys Denny of Jay; four sisters, Donna Sisson, Shirley Evans and Wanda Denny all of Colcord, Okla., and Karri Denny of Jay; and four brothers, Thomas, Tim, Terry and Jerry Denny, all of Jay.

Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Brother Ray Scott officiating. Interment followed in Row Cemetery in Colcord, Okla.

Ronald Charles Ballinger

Feb. 21, 1947

Nov. 28, 2018

Ronald Charles "Ron" Ballinger, 71, of Neosho, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Oildale, Calif., to Charles and Margie (English) Ballinger. He was raised and graduated high school in Oildale. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He worked in the oil fields of Jennings, Okla., before moving to Grove, Okla., and then Neosho. He enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his love, Andrea Coffee, on Oct. 11, 2018; a stepson, Troy Coffee; and a brother, Steve Ballinger.

Survivors include three children, Mikel Coffee, Nora Goff and Kendra Coffee all of Neosho; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held graveside Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., with full military honors. Pastor Tom Wilson officiated.

Marvin Eugene Barton

July 4, 1926

Dec. 2, 2018

Marvin Eugene Barton, 92, of Tiff City, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at his residence.

He was born July 4, 1926, in Arnett, Okla., to Charles Walter and Hannah (Schlotthauer) Barton. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Zelma Goodnight on July 15, 1949. He was employed by Shaver Brothers General Store in Tiff City and Blackburn Sales in Joplin, Mo., before opening Marvin's Saw Shop in Tiff City in 1977. He enjoyed researching family genealogy and small engine repair and was a member of Buffalo Creek Baptist Church in Tiff City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Doris Evans; and two brothers, Bill and Sam Barton.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Zelma Barton of the home; two sons, John Barton (Shelly) of Tiff City, and Rick Barton (Billie) of Bernice, Okla.; three daughters, Helen Humphrey (Mo) of Tiff City, Shirley Stogsdill of Grove, Okla., and Nancy Barton of Southwest City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and four sisters, Geneva Hodson of Anderson, Mo., Ruth Buckner of Rogers, Ark., Midge Hatfield of Anderson and Thelma Robbins (Wesley) of Anderson.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Buffalo Creek Baptist Church in Tiff City with Pastors Jared Proctor and Josh Manning officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Memorials are being directed to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering c/o the funeral home.

Minnie Smith

April 30, 1937

Nov. 30, 2018

The Rev. Minnie Smith, 81, of Anderson, Mo., formerly of Muskogee, Okla., died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born April 30, 1937, in Muskogee to Clinton Newport and Noma Beatrice (Barrett) Bolinger. She was raised and graduated high school in Muskogee. On Aug. 30, 1958, she married Carl Wayne Smith. She attended Pentecostal Bible Institute in Gilroy, Calif., and was a minister throughout her life with the Pentecostal Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Wayne Smith; and two brothers, Virgilee "BO" Bolinger and Faye Edward Bolinger.

Survivors include two sons, Troy Smith (Sue Scott) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Carroll Smith (Victoria) of Moore, Okla.; two daughters, Carla Hottinger (Tom) of Anderson, and Lisa Smith of Jupiter, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; sister, Anna Jean Adams of Braggs, Okla.; three brothers, Orville Bolinger, Carroll Bolinger (Jan) and Kurt Bolinger (Paula) all of Muskogee.

A home-going celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Okay Christian Fellowship PCG in Okay, Okla. Private burial will take place at the South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to the Alzheimer's Association c/o the funeral home. All floral arrangements will need to be delivered directly to the church.

David Russell Tharp

Aug. 7, 1954

Dec. 2, 2018

David Russell Tharp, 64, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at home after a battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Wichita, Kan., to Forest and Betty (Mossman) Tharp. He was raised and attended school in the Wichita area before moving to Anderson in 1980. He drove a truck for Little Debbie before purchasing Premier Memorials. He was an elder and member of Grace Life Church in Anderson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and an occasional game of cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jana Tharp of the home; two children, Crystal Keene (Kodi) of Anderson, and Brittany Owens (Justin) of Noel, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and two brothers, Daniel Eugene Tharp (Vicky) of Wildwood, Fla., and Wayne Eberly (Camile) of Tampa, Fla.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Grace Life Church in Anderson, with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to Grace Life Church c/o the funeral home.

