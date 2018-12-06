Sign in
Replica edition News Obits Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 16 shown above with Mr. Wilkie (left) are sophomore Justin Smith, junior Tryston Leach and senior Will Gordon. Freshman Courtney Keaton is not pictured.

Student: Will Gordon

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents Names: William and Gwen Gordon

Town: Anderson

Student: Tryston Leach

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Kaufman

Parents Names: Tom and Jody Leach

Town: Pineville

Student: Justin Smith

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Michael and Callie Smith

Town: Stella

Student: Courtney Keaton

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents Names: Vance and Jennifer Keaton

Town: Anderson

Community on 12/06/2018

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT