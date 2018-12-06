Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 16 shown above with Mr. Wilkie (left) are sophomore Justin Smith, junior Tryston Leach and senior Will Gordon. Freshman Courtney Keaton is not pictured.
Student: Will Gordon
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parents Names: William and Gwen Gordon
Town: Anderson
Student: Tryston Leach
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Kaufman
Parents Names: Tom and Jody Leach
Town: Pineville
Student: Justin Smith
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Michael and Callie Smith
Town: Stella
Student: Courtney Keaton
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parents Names: Vance and Jennifer Keaton
Town: AndersonCommunity on 12/06/2018
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week