The McDonald County junior high wrestling team improved to 9-0 in dual play with four wins last week before settling for eighth place at the Seneca Junior High Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 1 at Seneca High School.

McDonald County had five individual champions at the Seneca tourney.

Levi Smith recorded five pins to win the 115-pound division. Blaine Ortiz went 5-0, including a 3-2 win in the finals, to win the 120-pound division. Colter Vick won the 127-pound division with five wins, including a 7-5 win in overtime in the championship match. D-Shawn Defang won at 155 pounds while Samuel Murphy won at 180 pounds.

Webb City won the team title with 399 points followed by Bolivar with 277, Lebanon 237, Republic 210, Cassville 208.5, Columbus 200.5, Nevada 199, McDonald County 185, Seneca 152, Frontenac 121, Joplin 60 and Hollister 57.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Jayce Hitt, third, 165; Ayden Ball, fourth, 90; Fisher Sanny, fourth, 134; Gunnar Cooper, fourth, 100; Cross Spencer, fifth, 110; Andrew Montgomery, sixth, 95; Angel Mendoza, sixth, 265; Brayden Jackson, seventh, 141; Kamal Jett, eighth, 105.

In the B brackets, Bryan Lewis was second (155), David Bartholomew was third (127) and Kasen Hahn was fifth (115).

On Nov. 26, McDonald County defeated Webb City, 90-66, and Joplin, 97-64, before beating Carl Junction, 49-36, and Carthage, 69-55, on Nov. 29. Individual results were not available.

