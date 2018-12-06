The McDonald County eighth grade girls' basketball team came off the Thanksgiving break by dropping all three of its games last week to fall to 5-4 for the season.

Mount Vernon beat the Lady Mustangs, 25-15, on Nov. 30 at Mount Vernon High School.

Samara Smith led a balanced scoring attack with four points. Ruth Sherman added three points, while Hailee Montgomery, Helen Martinez, Megan Elwood and Analisa Ramirez had two points each.

In the B game, Mount Vernon claimed a 32-19 decision. Martinez had nine points to lead McDonald County, while Kadence Elliott had six and Mya Burton and Grace Walthall had two each to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

Wild West Tournament (8th)

Webb City claimed a 41-22 win over the McDonald County eighth graders to open the Wild West Tournament held on Dec. 1.

Ramirez, Smith and Lexie Abbott scored five points each to lead McDonald County, while Martinez had three and Elwood and Sherman two each.

Lamar claimed a 23-20 decision in the second game.

Smith scored seven points and Elwood six to lead McDonald County. Montgomery added four points, while Abbott had two and Martinez one.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh grade girls' basketball team improved to 6-3 by winning two of three games last week.

In a regular season game, the Lady Mustangs defeated Mount Vernon, 47-3. Mayson Ardemagni scored nine points, while Nevaeh Dodson and Anna Clarkson had eight each to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Natalie Gillming, Katelyn Townsend and Carlee Cooper, six each, and Grace Walthall and Peyton Cooper, two each.

Wild West Tournament (7th)

McDonald County dropped a 37-29 decision in the tournament opener. Carlee Cooper scored 10 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Townsend added five points, Dodson, Clarkson and Jackie Frencken had four each and Gillming two to round out the scoring.

McDonald County evened its tournament record with a 25-6 win over Neosho.

Carlee Cooper led the Lady Mustangs with nine points. Dodson had six points, while Gillming had four, Townsend three, Ardemagni two and Frencken one.

Sports on 12/06/2018