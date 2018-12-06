McDonald County High School's student council will host its 17th annual holiday dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school cafeteria.

Casey Burkhart-Henson, advisor for the student council, said she always has a lot of student participation.

"It's an opportunity for our students to serve and look after their community and provide a good meal for some people who maybe wouldn't have one, and it's also a lot of fun," she said. "I love it, and I love the fact that my kiddos get to help. These are the same people that come watch them at their games and help with fundraisers. One of the hallmarks of student council is involvement in your community. Even though it can be highly stressful, it somehow works."

The boys' varsity basketball team will be among the groups participating this year, along with the eighth-grade student council from Anderson Middle School, she said.

The high school jazz band will perform Christmas music, Burkhart-Henson said.

She noted that a concern this year is wintry weather. She said if the event is canceled, there will be an update on Twitter.

"Even if it gets canceled because of weather, it will be rescheduled for the next weekend," she said.

Seniors Adrian Jones and Joe Beavor are the two students who took on the dinner as a project this year. Both are members of the student council, she said.

Burkhart-Henson said she expects 500 to 700 people to attend the dinner. They also provide about 200 home-delivered meals each year. Anyone who wants a home-delivered meal may call the high school at 417-845-3322.

The menu will include roasted chicken provided by Tyson, green beans, roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and dressing. She noted everything is homemade.

"The dressing recipe and the cranberry sauce recipe is my mother and my family's recipe," she said.

Burkhart-Henson said she is very proud of her students for their hard work each year.

"They sign up for jobs and they help the night before getting things prepared. They don't complain; they're just like, 'Let's do this.' It's really neat to watch," she said.

