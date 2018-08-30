Why do we go to church?

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for Don Chaney, Alice Holly, Polly Ritter, Bobby Bryan, Gracie, Jimmy Easter, Wayne Johnson, Jacob, Diane Penn and Kenneth's friend. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.