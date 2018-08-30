Tigers Claw the Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Carthage's Alexa Boyle (7) splits a block attempt from McDonald County's Mattie Leach (left) and Emily Landers during the Lady Tigers' 25-15, 25-15 win on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.

The Carthage Lady Tigers recorded a pair of 25-15 wins to spoil the McDonald County High School volleyball team's season opener on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.