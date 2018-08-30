Return To Me

Robin loved birds so very much. She seemed captivated by their colors and songs and she watched as they soared and flew above the grass-filled fields. I now shamefully admit and mournfully regret that I never bothered to ask what fascination she found in the lives of those soaring things of beauty. I now painfully find that the time to speak to Robin has passed.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.