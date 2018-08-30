Return To Me
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Robin loved birds so very much. She seemed captivated by their colors and songs and she watched as they soared and flew above the grass-filled fields. I now shamefully admit and mournfully regret that I never bothered to ask what fascination she found in the lives of those soaring things of beauty. I now painfully find that the time to speak to Robin has passed.
