Pattengill Has Always Loved Children

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS

Paulette Pattengill, the new principal at Pineville Primary School, has always loved children; and when she was deciding what career she wanted to go into, she thought teaching would be her best bet to get to work with them all the time.