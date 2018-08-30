Mustang Football Loses to Marshfield

Thursday, August 30, 2018

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County offensive linemen Will Gordon (76) and Elliott Wolfe (74) lead quarterback Ben Mora around the end for a nice gain during the Mustangs 41-7 loss on Aug. 24 at Marshfield High School.
The Marshfield Blue Jays broke from a 7-7 tie with 34 unanswered points to claim a 41-7 win over the McDonald County Mustangs in the 2018 Missouri high school football opener on Aug. 24 at Marshfield High School.

