Mustang Football Loses to Marshfield
Thursday, August 30, 2018
The Marshfield Blue Jays broke from a 7-7 tie with 34 unanswered points to claim a 41-7 win over the McDonald County Mustangs in the 2018 Missouri high school football opener on Aug. 24 at Marshfield High School.
