Ladies Push Through Inaugural Golf Tournament

PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever McDonald County High School girls' golf team competed in its first tournament on Monday at the Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield. Lily Allman (center) took fifth overall. From left to right: Kylea Meador, Anna Mead, Allman, Lundyn Trudeau and Jolie Stipp.

McDonald County sophomore Lily Allman shot an 84 to finish in a tie for fifth at the Springfield Catholic Girls Golf Tournament held on Monday at the Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.