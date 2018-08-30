Ladies Push Through Inaugural Golf Tournament
Thursday, August 30, 2018
McDonald County sophomore Lily Allman shot an 84 to finish in a tie for fifth at the Springfield Catholic Girls Golf Tournament held on Monday at the Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.