Grant Provides Boost To Goodman Fire Department

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, August 30, 2018

Print item

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Terry Cook, Forestry Crew Leader with the Missouri Department of Conservation (left) hands a grant check to Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes. The grant is part of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant which is being distributed to rural fire departments in July and August. Approximately 174 fire departments are receiving checks for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of gear and equipment to aid fire departments to suppress wildfires.
Zoom

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Terry Cook, Forestry Crew Leader with the Missouri Department of Conservation (left) hands a grant check to Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes. The grant is part of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant which is being distributed to rural fire departments in July and August. Approximately 174 fire departments are receiving checks for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of gear and equipment to aid fire departments to suppress wildfires.

Despite some hot temperatures on a recent summer night, Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes was happy to receive a significant grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.