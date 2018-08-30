Grant Provides Boost To Goodman Fire Department

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Terry Cook, Forestry Crew Leader with the Missouri Department of Conservation (left) hands a grant check to Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes. The grant is part of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant which is being distributed to rural fire departments in July and August. Approximately 174 fire departments are receiving checks for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of gear and equipment to aid fire departments to suppress wildfires.