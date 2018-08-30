Goodman Fire Volunteers Settling Into New Station

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Officials with the Goodman Area Fire Protection District recently consolidated all their engines and operations into one location. The new fire station, at 108 E. Russell Street, is now home to all the engines as well as office space. Officials moved into the two buildings, which span 8,400 square feet, according to Fire Chief Keith Estes. The April 2017 tornado destroyed two buildings and officials had been housing the engines at Choice Puppies in Goodman.