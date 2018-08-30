Friends Celebrate Anniversaries With Trip Through Alaska
Thursday, August 30, 2018
From the Longview area near Stella, Mr. and Mrs. Mark E. Dopp celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary with friends Mr. and Mrs. Jim Schlicting, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, on a trip through Alaska. Ten days gave them fishing opportunities and sightings of bears, including a mother grizzly feeding her cubs, humpback and orca whales, baby eagles being fed in nests, and sea otters. They visited Hubbard Glacier, Yukon, Anchorage, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Vancouver, Canada. They rode trains over the routes taken by the first gold miners. They believe Alaska to be filled with history, beautiful scenery, awesome food and kind folks.
