B2B September Meeting Begins With Potluck

The September meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group will begin with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71, north of the high school in Anderson. This meeting is held the second Thursday of each month.

