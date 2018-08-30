B2B September Meeting Begins With Potluck
Thursday, August 30, 2018
The September meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group will begin with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71, north of the high school in Anderson. This meeting is held the second Thursday of each month.
