School Resource Officers Offer Help And Hope
Thursday, August 23, 2018
When officials launch a new "Pre-Game With Police" program on Aug. 31, McDonald County teens will have the opportunity to have fun and hang out with law enforcement officials in a groundbreaking community reach-out idea.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.