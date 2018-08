RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A mock bank robbery was part of the entertainment on Saturday at Jesse James Days in Pineville. Two masked "bandits" had a "shootout" with lawmen.

Crowds turned out on the Pineville square for Jesse James Days, held Aug. 15-18 this year.

